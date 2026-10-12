Sudan Army Downs “Hostile” Drone That Crossed From Ethiopia
(MENAFN) Sudan’s army said Monday it destroyed a “hostile” strategic drone over southeastern Blue Nile state, a fresh sign of the widening conflict along the Ethiopian border.
The aircraft was brought down Sunday evening near the Wad al-Mahi area, according to a statement from the army’s General Command. Air defense units tracked the drone from the moment it entered Sudanese airspace from Ethiopia, the command said.
The military did not name who operated the drone and gave no details on its type, origin or intended target.
The incident comes as fighting intensifies in Blue Nile between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and its ally, the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N).
The aircraft was brought down Sunday evening near the Wad al-Mahi area, according to a statement from the army’s General Command. Air defense units tracked the drone from the moment it entered Sudanese airspace from Ethiopia, the command said.
The military did not name who operated the drone and gave no details on its type, origin or intended target.
The incident comes as fighting intensifies in Blue Nile between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and its ally, the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N).
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