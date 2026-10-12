Shock Exit: Germany’s Bas Quits as Labor Minister, SPD Co-Chair
(MENAFN) Baerbel Bas, a prominent Social Democrat, announced Monday she is stepping down as Germany’s labor and social affairs minister, pointing to the death of her stepdaughter and sharpened criticism from political rivals at a painful moment.
In a statement to party members, Bas said she had told Vice Chancellor Lars Klingbeil she was leaving her post as co-chair of the SPD, effective immediately. She also asked Chancellor Friedrich Merz to release her from the Cabinet position she has held since May 2025.
“After the death of my stepdaughter, I came to realize that I need time for the grief period. I want to allow myself sufficient time for this,” Bas said. “In addition, I unfortunately have to note that the public attacks on me, unfortunately also from the ranks of the coalition partner, have been intensified in this personally difficult time for me.”
The twin resignations strip both the government and the SPD leadership of a strong figure while Merz’s conservative CDU/CSU alliance and the center-left SPD are still working through social and labor reforms. Bas had already canceled public appearances for family reasons in late September.
Bas, 58, was president of the German parliament from 2021 until March 2025. Last year she was elected SPD co-leader alongside Klingbeil, and she has served as labor and social affairs minister since May 2025. In recent months, some CDU/CSU figures criticized her over the pace of social reforms, and members of the coalition partner went as far as to call for her resignation.
In a statement to party members, Bas said she had told Vice Chancellor Lars Klingbeil she was leaving her post as co-chair of the SPD, effective immediately. She also asked Chancellor Friedrich Merz to release her from the Cabinet position she has held since May 2025.
“After the death of my stepdaughter, I came to realize that I need time for the grief period. I want to allow myself sufficient time for this,” Bas said. “In addition, I unfortunately have to note that the public attacks on me, unfortunately also from the ranks of the coalition partner, have been intensified in this personally difficult time for me.”
The twin resignations strip both the government and the SPD leadership of a strong figure while Merz’s conservative CDU/CSU alliance and the center-left SPD are still working through social and labor reforms. Bas had already canceled public appearances for family reasons in late September.
Bas, 58, was president of the German parliament from 2021 until March 2025. Last year she was elected SPD co-leader alongside Klingbeil, and she has served as labor and social affairs minister since May 2025. In recent months, some CDU/CSU figures criticized her over the pace of social reforms, and members of the coalition partner went as far as to call for her resignation.
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