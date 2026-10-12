Poland Probes Alleged Assassination Plot Against Top Officials
(MENAFN) Polish authorities have launched an investigation into reported threats of an assassination attempt against Prime Minister Donald Tusk and Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, following a notification received by police on Sunday.
The Interior Ministry confirmed that Interior Minister Marcin Kierwinski and Tomasz Siemoniak, who oversees intelligence services, had directed officials to take action in response to the reported threat, according to an announcement on US social media platform X.
Security officials subsequently convened an emergency meeting to assess the situation. Jacek Dobrzynski, spokesperson for Siemoniak, warned of a “high likelihood” that the threats could be carried out, according to reports.
Dobrzynski explained that the State Protection Service, which provides security for senior government figures, had received the initial information before referring the case to police for further investigation.
“We are treating this matter extremely seriously,” Dobrzynski told the reporters.
He added that the threats had been sent through email and that investigators were working to establish the identity of the person responsible.
"Officers, particularly police, are now working on the case. I am confident they will get to the bottom of it," Dobrzynski said.
Later on Sunday, Tusk announced that authorities had detained a man accused of “threatening an attack,” marking a development in the ongoing investigation.
The Interior Ministry confirmed that Interior Minister Marcin Kierwinski and Tomasz Siemoniak, who oversees intelligence services, had directed officials to take action in response to the reported threat, according to an announcement on US social media platform X.
Security officials subsequently convened an emergency meeting to assess the situation. Jacek Dobrzynski, spokesperson for Siemoniak, warned of a “high likelihood” that the threats could be carried out, according to reports.
Dobrzynski explained that the State Protection Service, which provides security for senior government figures, had received the initial information before referring the case to police for further investigation.
“We are treating this matter extremely seriously,” Dobrzynski told the reporters.
He added that the threats had been sent through email and that investigators were working to establish the identity of the person responsible.
"Officers, particularly police, are now working on the case. I am confident they will get to the bottom of it," Dobrzynski said.
Later on Sunday, Tusk announced that authorities had detained a man accused of “threatening an attack,” marking a development in the ongoing investigation.
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