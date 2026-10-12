Kremlin Questions Zelenskyy's Readiness for Peace Negotiations
(MENAFN) Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov claimed on Sunday that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is currently in a state of “hysteria” and unable to take "considered actions," arguing that Kyiv's leadership is not demonstrating sufficient readiness to negotiate with Moscow.
Speaking in an interview, Peskov said that a Ukrainian leader capable of making measured decisions would show greater willingness to pursue peace talks with Russia.
“Naturally, being in a state of hysteria, Zelensky is hardly capable of taking any considered actions right now. If he were capable of considered actions, he would be demonstrating an inclination toward peace negotiations,” he said.
Peskov further accused Zelenskyy of repeatedly seeking additional assistance from “all his overseers,” including funding for air defense systems, long-range weapons and access to Starlink infrastructure, which he claimed could support Ukrainian attacks deep inside Russian territory.
The Kremlin spokesperson also challenged Zelenskyy's approach of displaying “aggression” toward Russia, arguing that such a strategy would have serious consequences for Ukraine.
“This is a tragic mistake for Ukraine. You cannot treat Russia that way. Those who behave like that toward Russia pay a price. Right now, Ukraine is paying the price,” he said.
Peskov's comments came two days after US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation in which they discussed diesel supplies for the United States and international markets.
Speaking in an interview, Peskov said that a Ukrainian leader capable of making measured decisions would show greater willingness to pursue peace talks with Russia.
“Naturally, being in a state of hysteria, Zelensky is hardly capable of taking any considered actions right now. If he were capable of considered actions, he would be demonstrating an inclination toward peace negotiations,” he said.
Peskov further accused Zelenskyy of repeatedly seeking additional assistance from “all his overseers,” including funding for air defense systems, long-range weapons and access to Starlink infrastructure, which he claimed could support Ukrainian attacks deep inside Russian territory.
The Kremlin spokesperson also challenged Zelenskyy's approach of displaying “aggression” toward Russia, arguing that such a strategy would have serious consequences for Ukraine.
“This is a tragic mistake for Ukraine. You cannot treat Russia that way. Those who behave like that toward Russia pay a price. Right now, Ukraine is paying the price,” he said.
Peskov's comments came two days after US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation in which they discussed diesel supplies for the United States and international markets.
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