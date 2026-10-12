Yemeni Army Strikes Houthi Positions as Fighting Intensifies
(MENAFN) Yemen's national army has carried out airstrikes against Houthi targets in the southwestern province of Taiz as military confrontations continue to escalate across the country.
The army's Taiz Military Axis said its aircraft struck Houthi positions, groups of fighters and military vehicles at al-Maqrami, al-Jaasha and al-Sallal hills east of Taiz city. Additional targets were reported at Hisn al-Mukhaf and the Bala’an area along the Aqrouz front in the southern part of the province.
No information was provided regarding potential casualties or the extent of the damage caused by the strikes.
Meanwhile, reports emerged of separate attacks in the capital, Sanaa, although the responsible parties and the resulting casualties or material losses remained unclear.
In the northern province of Saada, Houthi-affiliated media reported six Saudi airstrikes targeting Majz district and Saada city. Rocket fire was also reported in Sahar district.
Amid the rising tensions, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree vowed that the group would continue targeting Saudi airports despite international appeals, including calls from the United Nations, to stop the attacks.
In a statement published on US social media company X, Saree warned airlines, aviation workers and passengers against using Saudi airports or entering the kingdom's airspace, claiming these locations could come under attack.
The threat followed Saturday's assault on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, which reportedly killed 12 people and injured another 309, according to Saudi civil aviation authorities.
The army's Taiz Military Axis said its aircraft struck Houthi positions, groups of fighters and military vehicles at al-Maqrami, al-Jaasha and al-Sallal hills east of Taiz city. Additional targets were reported at Hisn al-Mukhaf and the Bala’an area along the Aqrouz front in the southern part of the province.
No information was provided regarding potential casualties or the extent of the damage caused by the strikes.
Meanwhile, reports emerged of separate attacks in the capital, Sanaa, although the responsible parties and the resulting casualties or material losses remained unclear.
In the northern province of Saada, Houthi-affiliated media reported six Saudi airstrikes targeting Majz district and Saada city. Rocket fire was also reported in Sahar district.
Amid the rising tensions, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree vowed that the group would continue targeting Saudi airports despite international appeals, including calls from the United Nations, to stop the attacks.
In a statement published on US social media company X, Saree warned airlines, aviation workers and passengers against using Saudi airports or entering the kingdom's airspace, claiming these locations could come under attack.
The threat followed Saturday's assault on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, which reportedly killed 12 people and injured another 309, according to Saudi civil aviation authorities.
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