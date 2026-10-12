EU Foreign Policy Chief Denounces Houthi Assault on Riyadh Airport
(MENAFN) European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas denounced the Houthi attack on Riyadh's international airport on Sunday, describing the incident as an “appalling act of terror” and reaffirming the bloc's support for Saudi Arabia.
"The Houthi attack on Riyadh’s international airport is an appalling act of terror. There can be no justification for indiscriminate attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure," Kallas wrote on US social media platform X.
She also expressed solidarity with the kingdom and extended her "deepest" condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the assault.
Kallas confirmed that EU foreign ministers would address the growing regional tensions during discussions scheduled for Monday.
"Enhanced coordination between the EU’s Red Sea naval operation Aspides and the Saudi-led Multinational Maritime Defence Coalition is vital," she added.
The attack reportedly killed four Saudi citizens, two Bangladeshi nationals and one person each from the United States, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Palestine and Sudan, according to reports citing Saudi civil aviation authorities.
Those injured in the incident are receiving treatment in hospitals, with some remaining in critical condition.
"The Houthi attack on Riyadh’s international airport is an appalling act of terror. There can be no justification for indiscriminate attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure," Kallas wrote on US social media platform X.
She also expressed solidarity with the kingdom and extended her "deepest" condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the assault.
Kallas confirmed that EU foreign ministers would address the growing regional tensions during discussions scheduled for Monday.
"Enhanced coordination between the EU’s Red Sea naval operation Aspides and the Saudi-led Multinational Maritime Defence Coalition is vital," she added.
The attack reportedly killed four Saudi citizens, two Bangladeshi nationals and one person each from the United States, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Palestine and Sudan, according to reports citing Saudi civil aviation authorities.
Those injured in the incident are receiving treatment in hospitals, with some remaining in critical condition.
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