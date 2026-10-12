German Minister Criticizes Trump Over Ukraine Remarks, Russian Diesel Deal
(MENAFN) German Education Minister Karin Prien criticized US President Donald Trump on Sunday over his demand for a new Ukrainian leader, linking his comments to a recent agreement with Russia concerning diesel supplies.
“For a few liters of diesel. What a moral bankruptcy,” Prien wrote on US social media company X, responding to Trump's remarks.
Trump had called on Ukraine to “get a new president” on Saturday, accusing President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of repeatedly failing to secure an agreement to end the war with Russia.
“I suggest they get a new leader who can make a deal, because he could have made many deals that, for some reason, he never does,” Trump said, criticizing the Ukrainian leader.
Meanwhile, Germany reiterated its commitment to maintaining economic restrictions against Moscow following the reported diesel agreement between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
German government spokesperson Stefan Kornelius confirmed in Berlin that the arrangement would not result in Russian diesel being supplied to Germany, according to reports.
"The German government stands by its sanctions decisions against Russia and is working with its European partners on further sanctions," Kornelius said.
Berlin's position underscores its intention to maintain existing sanctions while coordinating with European partners on additional measures against Russia.
“For a few liters of diesel. What a moral bankruptcy,” Prien wrote on US social media company X, responding to Trump's remarks.
Trump had called on Ukraine to “get a new president” on Saturday, accusing President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of repeatedly failing to secure an agreement to end the war with Russia.
“I suggest they get a new leader who can make a deal, because he could have made many deals that, for some reason, he never does,” Trump said, criticizing the Ukrainian leader.
Meanwhile, Germany reiterated its commitment to maintaining economic restrictions against Moscow following the reported diesel agreement between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
German government spokesperson Stefan Kornelius confirmed in Berlin that the arrangement would not result in Russian diesel being supplied to Germany, according to reports.
"The German government stands by its sanctions decisions against Russia and is working with its European partners on further sanctions," Kornelius said.
Berlin's position underscores its intention to maintain existing sanctions while coordinating with European partners on additional measures against Russia.
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