PM To Inaugurate Cox's Bazar International Airport In First Week Of November: Millat
The minister said this to reporters on October 12 after a meeting with representatives of airlines.
The development is expected to mark a significant milestone in the government's efforts to expand aviation infrastructure and strengthen air connectivity in Cox's Bazar, one of Bangladesh's key tourist destinations.
Cox's Bazar Airport has begun trial operations at its newly built international passenger terminal, marking a major step toward the popular tourist destination's planned transition into an international aviation hub.
Trial flights started on September 28, with the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) saying the terminal is equipped to handle international services once full operations begin.
Designed around Cox's Bazar's coastal identity, the terminal features a shell-shaped roof and steel structures modeled on ocean waves. 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