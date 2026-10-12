Bangladeshi Scholar Dies in Houthi Attack on Riyadh Airport
(MENAFN) Bangladeshi Islamic scholar Nasrullah Al-Badr was killed in an attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, according to Saudi media reports, as the incident’s death toll continued to rise.
Al-Badr was reportedly traveling to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah, the minor pilgrimage, when Saturday’s attack struck the airport. Video footage circulated by media outlets purportedly showed him inside the terminal shortly before an explosion hit the passenger area, sending flames and thick smoke through the building.
Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation reported Sunday that 12 people had been killed and 309 injured in the incident. The initial fatalities included four Saudi citizens and eight foreign residents.
The death toll subsequently increased to 13 after the Indian Embassy in Riyadh confirmed that one of its nationals had died from injuries sustained in the attack.
Maj. Gen. Turki al-Maliki, spokesperson for the Saudi-led coalition supporting Yemen’s internationally recognized government, blamed the Houthis for the strike and described it as a “full-fledged war crime.”
Al-Maliki said the coalition’s Joint Forces Command would respond, “firmly and in accordance with international humanitarian law and its customary rules.”
The attack comes amid an intensification of hostilities between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis since July, with reported strikes affecting civilian aviation facilities and energy infrastructure. The incident has raised further concerns over the safety of civilian sites as tensions continue to escalate.
Saudi Arabia has led a military coalition against the Houthis since March 2015 in support of Yemen’s internationally recognized government. The group has controlled the capital, Sanaa, and several other provinces since September 2014.
The latest attack adds to the growing risks facing civilians amid the prolonged conflict, while authorities continue to assess the casualties and the wider security implications of the strike.
Al-Badr was reportedly traveling to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah, the minor pilgrimage, when Saturday’s attack struck the airport. Video footage circulated by media outlets purportedly showed him inside the terminal shortly before an explosion hit the passenger area, sending flames and thick smoke through the building.
Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation reported Sunday that 12 people had been killed and 309 injured in the incident. The initial fatalities included four Saudi citizens and eight foreign residents.
The death toll subsequently increased to 13 after the Indian Embassy in Riyadh confirmed that one of its nationals had died from injuries sustained in the attack.
Maj. Gen. Turki al-Maliki, spokesperson for the Saudi-led coalition supporting Yemen’s internationally recognized government, blamed the Houthis for the strike and described it as a “full-fledged war crime.”
Al-Maliki said the coalition’s Joint Forces Command would respond, “firmly and in accordance with international humanitarian law and its customary rules.”
The attack comes amid an intensification of hostilities between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis since July, with reported strikes affecting civilian aviation facilities and energy infrastructure. The incident has raised further concerns over the safety of civilian sites as tensions continue to escalate.
Saudi Arabia has led a military coalition against the Houthis since March 2015 in support of Yemen’s internationally recognized government. The group has controlled the capital, Sanaa, and several other provinces since September 2014.
The latest attack adds to the growing risks facing civilians amid the prolonged conflict, while authorities continue to assess the casualties and the wider security implications of the strike.
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