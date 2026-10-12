EU Commission Chief Warns of Rising Violence After Riyadh Airport Attack
(MENAFN) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Sunday condemned the Houthi assault on Riyadh's airport, warning that the incident represented a "dangerous escalation" and was the deadliest attack of its kind against the facility to date.
"The deadliest Houthi attack so far on Riyadh's airport marks a dangerous escalation," von der Leyen said on US social media company X.
She extended her condolences to those affected, stating, "Our thoughts are with the victims and their families," while reaffirming Europe's solidarity with Saudi Arabia and its population.
The European Commission chief cautioned that the latest attacks were intensifying instability throughout the Middle East and increasing the risk of further violence.
"These attacks by Iran's proxies are pushing the region into a spiral of violence," she said.
Von der Leyen also warned that the consequences extended beyond the immediate region, pointing to the potential disruption of major international transport routes and energy infrastructure.
"They are destabilizing crucial global transport and energy nodes with shockwave sent through the world," she added.
Urging an immediate end to assaults against civilians, she concluded: "These murderous attacks at civilians must stop at once."
"The deadliest Houthi attack so far on Riyadh's airport marks a dangerous escalation," von der Leyen said on US social media company X.
She extended her condolences to those affected, stating, "Our thoughts are with the victims and their families," while reaffirming Europe's solidarity with Saudi Arabia and its population.
The European Commission chief cautioned that the latest attacks were intensifying instability throughout the Middle East and increasing the risk of further violence.
"These attacks by Iran's proxies are pushing the region into a spiral of violence," she said.
Von der Leyen also warned that the consequences extended beyond the immediate region, pointing to the potential disruption of major international transport routes and energy infrastructure.
"They are destabilizing crucial global transport and energy nodes with shockwave sent through the world," she added.
Urging an immediate end to assaults against civilians, she concluded: "These murderous attacks at civilians must stop at once."
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