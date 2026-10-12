Russian Strikes Wound Eight People in Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy Regions
(MENAFN) Russian strikes across Ukraine injured eight people, including two children, in the Dnipropetrovsk and Sumy regions, according to Ukrainian officials, as the two sides launched attacks overnight into Sunday.
In the Dnipropetrovsk region, six people, including two children, were wounded in a Russian assault that damaged residential apartment blocks, warehouses, vehicles and a fire station in Dnipro and nearby communities.
Separately, a Russian drone struck an emergency medical vehicle in the Sumy region, injuring both the driver and a paramedic, according to regional military authorities.
Ukraine's Air Force reported that Russia deployed 116 attack drones overnight, of which Ukrainian air defenses intercepted or neutralized 94.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also reported a strike on a five-story residential building in Slovyansk that destroyed an entire section of the structure. He warned that people could remain trapped beneath the debris.
Zelenskyy accused Moscow of intensifying its aerial campaign over the previous week, claiming Russian forces had launched 1,450 aerial bombs, 75 missiles of different types and more than 1,640 attack drones against Ukraine.
Amid the continued fighting, the Ukrainian president said Kyiv would maintain coordination with its international partners and expected to hold discussions with European Union leaders.
“The real cause of the war in Europe is Russia and Russia alone,” he wrote on US social media company X. "It is possible to stop strikes on energy infrastructure as early as today, but (Russian President Vladimir) Putin does not want to do so.”
Zelenskyy's remarks highlighted Kyiv's proposal for a reciprocal suspension of attacks on energy facilities, suggesting that the measure could take effect immediately if Moscow agreed to the arrangement.
In the Dnipropetrovsk region, six people, including two children, were wounded in a Russian assault that damaged residential apartment blocks, warehouses, vehicles and a fire station in Dnipro and nearby communities.
Separately, a Russian drone struck an emergency medical vehicle in the Sumy region, injuring both the driver and a paramedic, according to regional military authorities.
Ukraine's Air Force reported that Russia deployed 116 attack drones overnight, of which Ukrainian air defenses intercepted or neutralized 94.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also reported a strike on a five-story residential building in Slovyansk that destroyed an entire section of the structure. He warned that people could remain trapped beneath the debris.
Zelenskyy accused Moscow of intensifying its aerial campaign over the previous week, claiming Russian forces had launched 1,450 aerial bombs, 75 missiles of different types and more than 1,640 attack drones against Ukraine.
Amid the continued fighting, the Ukrainian president said Kyiv would maintain coordination with its international partners and expected to hold discussions with European Union leaders.
“The real cause of the war in Europe is Russia and Russia alone,” he wrote on US social media company X. "It is possible to stop strikes on energy infrastructure as early as today, but (Russian President Vladimir) Putin does not want to do so.”
Zelenskyy's remarks highlighted Kyiv's proposal for a reciprocal suspension of attacks on energy facilities, suggesting that the measure could take effect immediately if Moscow agreed to the arrangement.
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