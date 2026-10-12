OTS States' IP Chiefs Hold Second Meeting In Baku (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The second meeting of heads of intellectual property offices of member states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) is being held in Baku, organized by the Intellectual Property Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend 's correspondent reports from the event.

Participants include OTS Deputy Secretary-General Merey Mukazhan; Chair of the Intellectual Property Rights Committee of Kazakhstan's Ministry of Justice Sholpan Abdreyeva; Kyrgyzstan's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Azerbaijan Maksat Mamytkanov; Head of the Turkish Patent and Trademark Office (TÜRKPATENT) Muhammed Zeki Durak; and Deputy Minister of Justice of Uzbekistan and Head of the Intellectual Property Department Muzraf Ikramov.

Holding the second meeting in Azerbaijan during the country's chairmanship of the OTS is expected to contribute to the development of cooperation within the organization. It is also important for promoting Azerbaijan's initiatives in intellectual property, strengthening institutional ties with member states and demonstrating the country's active role within the organization.

The first meeting of heads of intellectual property offices of OTS member states was held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on August 20, 2025.

In the Joint Declaration adopted at the end of that meeting, the parties reaffirmed their commitment to developing effective, long-term cooperation in protecting and enforcing intellectual property rights and emphasized the need to expand joint efforts in this area. The declaration also stated that the second meeting would be held in Azerbaijan.

Will be updated