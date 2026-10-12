Art Connects Hearts: Chinese And International Artists Paint The Charm Of Jiangsu

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Charm of Jiangsu Global Communication Center

NANJING, China, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, in September 2026, the "Art Connects Hearts, Charm of Jiangsu" series of sketching, exhibition and exchange activities visited Nantong, Yangzhou, Changzhou, Wuxi and Suzhou. Supported by the Chinese Embassy in the United States, the series was hosted by the Jiangsu Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism and organized by the Charm of Jiangsu Global Communication Center and the Jiangsu Chinese Painting Society.

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The international artists included Paolo Laudisa, a tenured professor at the Academy of Fine Arts in Rome and former head of its Printmaking Department; Duane Lutsko, an instructor at the Maryland Institute College of Art; American contemporary artist Allen Smith; Carla Jean Jaranson, who served as national president of the Sumi-e Society of America during its 2024-2026 term; and Gail Threinen, the society's membership director. They joined Jiangsu artists including Gao Yun, founding vice president of the Chinese Painting Society and founding president of the Jiangsu Chinese Painting Society, and Zhai You, deputy secretary-general of the Chinese Painting Society and president of the Jiangsu Chinese Painting Society, for sketching, collaborative painting and academic exchanges.

Following routes shaped by the Yangtze River's cultural heritage, the Grand Canal's historic sites, and Jiangnan's water towns and gardens, the artists explored the landscapes, cityscapes and histories of all five cities. As they painted from life and exchanged ideas, Chinese ink-painting traditions met Western artistic approaches, capturing the poetic beauty of the Charm of Jiangsu.

CONTACT: Ms. Shen, Tel: 86-10-63074558