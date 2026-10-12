Israeli Drone Strike Kills 2 in Rafah as Gaza Truce Toll Hits 1,488
(MENAFN) An Israeli strike on Rafah in southern Gaza killed two Palestinians and left three others critically wounded on Monday, medical sources said, in the latest breach of a ceasefire that has been in force since last year.
The casualties were reported after an Israeli drone targeted a group of Palestinians northwest of the city, the sources said. Witnesses said the drone launched at least one missile near the Muawiya Mosque in the Al-Mawasi area.
Elsewhere in the south, local sources reported that Israeli artillery shelled areas northeast of Khan Younis. In the north, Israeli naval forces fired on the Gaza City coast and launched shells, though no injuries were reported, the sources said.
Since the truce took effect on Oct. 10, 2025, the Israeli army has killed 1,488 Palestinians and wounded 5,281 in near-daily attacks, according to the latest figures from Gaza’s Health Ministry.
Overall, the Israeli army has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and wounded over 175,000 since the war began in October 2023, a brutal offensive that has left the entire enclave in ruins.
The casualties were reported after an Israeli drone targeted a group of Palestinians northwest of the city, the sources said. Witnesses said the drone launched at least one missile near the Muawiya Mosque in the Al-Mawasi area.
Elsewhere in the south, local sources reported that Israeli artillery shelled areas northeast of Khan Younis. In the north, Israeli naval forces fired on the Gaza City coast and launched shells, though no injuries were reported, the sources said.
Since the truce took effect on Oct. 10, 2025, the Israeli army has killed 1,488 Palestinians and wounded 5,281 in near-daily attacks, according to the latest figures from Gaza’s Health Ministry.
Overall, the Israeli army has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and wounded over 175,000 since the war began in October 2023, a brutal offensive that has left the entire enclave in ruins.
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