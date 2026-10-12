Hundreds Of Thousands Go Without Addiction Treatment As Demand For Care Remains High

Lobby at The Haven Detox Tennessee

The Haven Detox Tennessee

Lounge Area at The Haven Detox Tennessee

The Haven Detox Tennessee entrance

Cafeteria at The Haven Detox Tennessee

The Haven Detox expands access to addiction and mental health treatment as Tennessee faces significant gaps in care.

- Megan Riley, executive director at The Haven Detox TennesseeNASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- People are going without lifesaving treatment. Three in four adults who needed addiction treatment in Tennessee did not receive it, according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA).The treatment gap comes as demand for both addiction and mental health care remains high. The Haven Detox Tennessee Mental Health and Addiction Rehab is expanding access to residential treatment for substance use disorders, mental health conditions and co-occurring disorders.Mental health needs are also widespread. More than one in four Tennessee adults experienced a mental illness in the past year, representing nearly 1.5 million people, according to SAMHSA.“When someone is ready to ask for help, access to care should not be another obstacle. The need in Tennessee is clear, and our goal is to provide a place where people can receive compassionate treatment for addiction, mental health conditions or both,” said Megan Riley, executive director at The Haven Detox Tennessee.For many, substance use disorder and mental health conditions overlap. An estimated 495,000 Tennessee adults experienced both a substance use disorder and mental illness in the past year, according to SAMHSA.The Haven Detox Tennessee will provide medical detox and residential treatment for substance use disorders, including care for people with co-occurring mental health conditions. The center will also provide residential treatment for primary mental health conditions, including anxiety, depression and bipolar disorder. Patients do not need to have a substance use disorder to receive mental health treatment.Getting into treatment, however, can be a challenge. Nationally, people who needed but did not receive substance use treatment cited barriers including cost, stigma, lack of time, difficulty finding care, transportation and not knowing where to turn, according to SAMHSA.Those challenges can be greater in rural communities, where longer travel distances and limited transportation options can make treatment harder to reach, according to the Rural Health Information Hub. The Haven Detox Tennessee provides transportation for patients who need assistance getting to treatment.Those barriers are not just statistics. For some staff members at The Haven Detox Tennessee, the consequences of addiction are deeply personal.“My son died from a fentanyl overdose and I want to make sure that this doesn't happen to other families,” said Kelly Givens, business development representative at The Haven Detox Tennessee.Others know firsthand how recovery can change lives.Jacqualine Sterry began struggling with substance use disorder as a teenager.“My life was a mess; I missed my kids' milestones, broke up my family and lost friendships.” Now Sterry is five years sober and the community outreach coordinator at The Haven Detox Tennessee.“I'm blessed to have the life I have today. With my testimony, I know I can help people.”Their experiences highlight both the toll of untreated addiction and what recovery can make possible.The Haven Detox Tennessee Mental Health and Addiction Rehab will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 1 p.m. Oct. 19, 2026, at 431 Larkin Springs Road, Madison, TN 37115.Addiction and Mental Health Treatment in Middle TennesseeThe Haven Detox Tennessee Mental Health and Addiction Rehab is designed to provide residential care in a comfortable setting, allowing patients to focus on treatment and recovery. In addition to medication-assisted detox and clinical treatment, the center includes an arcade, movie theater and gym.About The Haven DetoxThe Haven Detox Group is a nationally recognized, Joint Commission-accredited mental health, substance use and dual-diagnosis treatment brand with eight locations across Arizona, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Florida, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Puerto Rico. Each center offers medical detox and residential inpatient care, as well as advanced therapies such as hypnotherapy and psychiatric services, including GeneSight pharmacogenomic testing. Learn more at havendetoxnow.

Marianly Primmer

The Haven Detox Tennessee

+1 954-774-0578

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Hundreds of Thousands Go Without Addiction Treatment as Demand for Care Remains High News Provided By Haven Health Management October 12, 2026, 07:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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