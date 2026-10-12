SIP Inflows Hit All-Time High Of Rs 32,490 Crore In September: AMFI Data

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 12 (IANS) Monthly mutual fund inflows through systematic investment plans (SIPs) hit a new all-time high in September, rising to Rs 32,490 crore from Rs 32,297 crore in August, according to data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) on Monday.

While total mutual fund industry assets under management stood at Rs 82.64 lakh crore and equity net inflow surged by 30.6 per cent to Rs 38,306.55 crore.

AMFI data showed open-ended equity schemes mobilised Rs 74,831.96 crore during the month against redemption of Rs 36,525.41 crore.

Net AUM for equity schemes stood at Rs 37.54 lakh crore, while average AUM for the month stood at Rs 38,50,660.61 crore.

Category-wise, small cap funds led inflow at Rs 9,038.57 crore from 3.03 crore folios, mobilising Rs 13,025.13 crore against redemption of Rs 3,986.56 crore.

Mid cap funds saw inflow of Rs 7,834.84 crore, flexi cap funds Rs 6,701.80 crore, large & mid cap funds Rs 4,271.22 crore and multi-cap funds Rs 3,859.55 crore.

Thematic funds attracted Rs 1,800.07 crore, sectoral funds Rs 1,840.02 crore, focused funds Rs 1,390.84 crore, value funds Rs 1,290.89 crore and large-cap funds Rs 859.47 crore.

Contra funds saw an outflow of Rs 97.88 crore and ELSS tax saver funds saw an outflow of Rs 662.14 crore.

Net AUM for equity schemes stood at Rs 37.54 lakh crore, while average AUM for the month stood at Rs 38,50,660.61 crore.

Moreover, Exchange Traded Funds saw a net inflow of Rs 15,501.40 crore.

Equity ETFs led with an inflow of Rs 9,959.96 crore, followed by gold ETFs at Rs 4,450.61 crore and silver ETFs at Rs 1,974.32 crore.

In August, equity funds recorded a net inflow of Rs 29,328.62 crore.

In July, the SIP contribution came at Rs 31,961 crore, an increase of 12.28 per cent year-on-year.