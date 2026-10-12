K'taka Priest Arrested For Raping Woman On Pretext Of Exorcism Cop Suspended For Helping Accused

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Oct 12 (IANS) Karnataka Police have arrested a priest in Bengaluru for allegedly raping a woman multiple times on the pretext of driving away evil spirits. A police constable has also been suspended for allegedly leaking information about the investigation to the accused and helping him evade arrest, police said on Monday.

The arrested priest has been identified as Satish Paatri. Police have registered cases at N.R. Pura and Koppa police stations in Chikkamagaluru district and are investigating the matter.

According to police, the accused allegedly targeted a woman from Hassan after promising her family that he would rid her of spirits believed to have possessed her. He allegedly took her to Medanahaklu village on the pretext of visiting the Durgaparameshwari temple and sexually assaulted her. He also allegedly took her to Kuduregundi, near Theerthahalli in Shivamogga district, where he again committed the crime.

Following the registration of complaints, the accused went missing for nearly a month. After receiving information that he was taking shelter in Bengaluru, the Koppa police conducted an operation and arrested him in the J.P. Nagar locality.

Police have registered a case under the Karnataka Prevention and Eradication of Inhuman Evil Practices and Black Magic Act, 2017, at N.R. Pura police station, while the Koppa police have invoked rape charges against him.

During the preliminary investigation, police also found an earlier case involving allegations that the accused had forced a minor girl to drink chicken blood on the pretext of driving away evil spirits. Videos purportedly showing similar practices by the priest subsequently went viral on social media, triggering public outrage.

Further investigation reportedly revealed that the accused had been receiving information from within the police department. Constable Kantesh, attached to N.R. Pura police station, allegedly shared updates about the case and alerted the accused before police arrived to arrest him. The priest allegedly changed locations and escaped each time he received such information.

Chikkamagaluru Superintendent of Police Jitendra Kumar Dayama has ordered the suspension of the constable following a probe into the alleged leak.

Further investigation is underway.