Riyadh Airport Strike: Indian Embassy Monitors Injured Nationals Across Saudi Arabia

MENAFN - IANS) Riyadh, Oct 12 (IANS) The Indian Embassy officials in Saudi Arabia visited hospitals across the country where Indian nationals injured in the attack on Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport were admitted.

The Embassy confirmed that one Indian national died, three others remain in intensive care units (ICUs) in stable condition, and two are receiving treatment in general wards, while the rest have been discharged.

The mission expressed gratitude to the Saudi authorities for the medical care provided to the injured and assured their families that it would extend all possible assistance.

In a post on X on Monday, the Indian Embassy in Riyadh said:“Further Update regarding Riyadh airport attack: - Our Embassy officials have visited all hospitals where Indian nationals injured in the attack have been admitted. As mentioned earlier, 1 Indian national unfortunately passed away today, 3 are in ICU but stable, 2 more are admitted in normal wards while others have been discharged.”

“We thank the Saudi authorities for the medical care provided to the injured Indian nationals and assure the families that the Embassy will provide all possible support,” it added.

On Sunday, the Embassy confirmed the death of an Indian national injured in the Riyadh airport attack, while External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar expressed grief over the loss of life and conveyed condolences to the bereaved family.

“It is learnt that one Indian national injured in the Riyadh attack has unfortunately lost his life today. We convey our heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased. We are in touch with the family and will provide all support for ensuring the early repatriation of mortal remains,” the Embassy posted on X.

The deceased, Mohammed Yusuf Ali, hailed from Hyderabad. His two sons and an aunt were also injured in the attack.

EAM Jaishankar said the Embassy would extend all possible assistance to the family.

“Deeply grieved at the loss of life of an Indian national in the Riyadh attack. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. The Embassy will extend all possible assistance,” EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

The attack targeting King Khalid International Airport in the Saudi capital on October 10 afternoon killed 12 people and injured 309 others, the Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation said, as Yemen's Houthi group and Saudi Arabia continued exchanging strikes on major airports.

India on Sunday condemned the attack, saying that attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure were“unacceptable” and calling for an immediate cessation of hostilities.