India, Kazakhstan Conclude Joint Military Exercise Kazind 2026, Reaffirm Defence Partnership

MENAFN - IANS) Astana, Oct 12 (IANS) The ninth edition of the India-Kazakhstan joint military exercise Kazind 2026 concluded at Kazakhstan's Oskemen, reaffirming the defence partnership between the two nations.

The exercise enhanced interoperability, strengthened professional camaraderie and reaffirmed the defence partnership between India and Kazakhstan.

"The 9th edition of India-Kazakhstan Joint Military Exercise KAZIND 2026 concluded at Oskemen, Kazakhstan, with a 72-hour validation exercise showcasing operational readiness, tactical coordination and joint counter-terrorism capabilities," the Indian Army's Additional Directorate General of Public Information posted on X.

"The exercise enhanced interoperability, strengthened professional camaraderie and reaffirmed the enduring defence partnership between the two nations," it added.

On October 6, the Indian Army and the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan conducted combat drills under Kazind 2026 in Kazakhstan's Oskemen, aimed at sharpening battlefield skills, enhancing interoperability and strengthening operational preparedness.

“Indian Army and the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan are undertaking joint training during Exercise Kazind 2026 at Oskemen, Kazakhstan. The troops carried out tactical navigation through the Akhmirovo Training Area, engaged targets during live-firing drills and executed combined combat exercises, sharpening battlefield skills, coordination and interoperability between the two forces,” the Indian Army's Additional Directorate General of Public Information posted on X.

The opening ceremony of the Kazind 2026 was conducted at Oskemen on September 29. The ceremony was presided over by Major General Zhenis Maralov, Chief of Regional Command East of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan.

A 60-member Indian Armed Forces contingent mainly from a battalion of the GARHWAL RIFLES, along with troops from other arms and services, and personnel from the Indian Air Force participated in the exercise. The Kazakhstan Armed Forces included a contingent of matching strength, comprising primarily personnel from its Land Forces, according to the Ministry of Defence statement.

The exercise was aimed at enhancing interoperability and strengthening the joint capability of both forces to undertake Joint Counter-Terrorism operations in a sub-conventional environment under a United Nations mandate.