Assaults On Police Officers Surge 25 Per Cent In South Australia

MENAFN - IANS) Sydney, Oct 12 (IANS) The number of assaults on police officers in the Australian state of South Australia has surged by 25 per cent, despite declines in several other categories of crime, according to official statistics released on Monday.

The latest figures released by South Australia Police showed that assaults on officers while on duty increased from 635 to 793 in the rolling 12-month period ending in August 2026, marking the 12th consecutive increase in such offences.

Meanwhile, the number of robberies fell by 13 per cent, from 501 to 438, following a 16 per cent decline in the previous reporting period, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Homicide and related offences dropped by 21 per cent, from 53 to 42, while thefts from retail premises decreased by 3 per cent to 21,757 incidents.

However, residential break-ins rose from 5,584 to 5,947, while non-residential break-ins increased from 3,391 to 3,513. Sexual offences also edged up from 2,704 to 2,718.

South Australia Police Assistant Commissioner David O'Donovan attributed the continued decline in robberies to police efforts targeting repeat offenders, including securing their detention or imposing strict bail conditions.

He said police remained aware of the trauma experienced by robbery victims and would continue working to reduce such offences.

Last month, two men were hospitalised after they were assaulted during a home invasion in western Sydney.

Emergency services were called to reports of the attack in Lalor Park, 28 km west of central Sydney on September 22 at around 7:30 am (local time).

A police statement said that responding officers were told that two men had entered a home and assaulted a 64-year-old man and a 44-year-old man before leaving the location.

The victims were treated by ambulance paramedics and taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported that they both suffered injuries to their heads.

Police established a crime scene and commenced an investigation into the attack.