15-Year-Old Girl Stuns Mourners By Moving Inside Coffin Eight Hours After Father Assumes She Is Dead (WATCH)

A 15-year-old Guatemalan girl named Yuleidy Ixcotoyac shocked mourners by waking up inside her own coffin approximately eight hours after her father mistakenly assumed she had died. The incident took place on October 10, 2026, in the village of El Jocote, Sacapulas, Guatemala.

The teenager experienced severe chest pain and lost consciousness while her father was driving her toward a hospital.

Believing she had stopped breathing and had no pulse, her father panicked, never reached the hospital, and assumed she had passed away. Without any official medical examination or legal death certificate, the family purchased a coffin and set up a wake at their home.

Guatemalan father DECLARES 15yo daughter DEAD after finding NO 'SIGNS OF LIFE' when she FAINTS......WAKES UP 8 HOURS LATER in her OWN COFFIN as mourners NOTICE MOVEMENT before her BURIALFather NEVER TAKES HER TO HOSPITAL - ASSUMES her DEAD after finding NO PULSE twitter/iCTpEd4I40

- RT (@RT_com) October 12, 2026

Roughly eight hours into the wake, the girl's mother and other relatives noticed movement coming from inside the coffin. They opened the casket, helped her out, and found her alive and breathing.

The family and local community members celebrated the event as a miracle. However, no official medical explanation has been confirmed, as the teenager was never actually evaluated or declared dead by healthcare professionals prior to the wake.

The case has drawn widespread attention, raising questions about the importance of proper medical verification before declaring death. Authorities have not issued an official statement on the matter.