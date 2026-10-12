Vijay Sethupathi's Baththa Global Box Office Collection Report Out: How Much Has It Earned?

Vijay Sethupathi's newest film 'Baththa' is getting a great response from the audience. Balaji Tharaneetharan is directing this movie. Famous director Atlee is presenting the film, while Priya Atlee and Murad Khetani are producing it together. At the global box office, Baththa has already collected 27 crore rupees.

This is the third time Vijay Sethupathi and director Balaji Tharaneetharan are working together. They previously teamed up for 'Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom' and 'Seethakaathi'. Sai Abhyankar is composing the music for the film. The movie hit theatres worldwide on October 1. Malayali actress Lijomol Jose is playing the female lead role. Earlier, the makers released a first look poster. It showed Vijay Sethupathi in a vintage look smoking a beedi, and it grabbed a lot of attention online.

Recently, the team released the first song from Baththa. Sai Abhyankar composed this track, which beautifully shows the emotional bond between a father and his daughter. KK Nagar Gana Jeeva has written the lyrics for this song.

Sai Abhyankar, Vangal Pulla Vicky, and Tamil Aadhavan have sung it together.