Israeli Strike Kills Two Palestinians in Rafah Amid Ceasefire Violations
(MENAFN) Two Palestinians were killed and three others critically injured in an Israeli drone strike in Rafah, southern Gaza, on Monday, as military operations continued despite a ceasefire that took effect in October 2025, according to medical sources.
The fatalities occurred when an Israeli drone targeted a group of Palestinians northwest of Rafah. Witnesses said the aircraft fired at least one missile near Muawiya Mosque in the Al-Mawasi area, while medical sources confirmed that two people were killed and three others sustained critical injuries.
Elsewhere in southern Gaza, Israeli artillery units shelled areas northeast of Khan Younis, according to local reports. The bombardment added to the ongoing military activity reported across different parts of the enclave despite the ceasefire agreement.
In northern Gaza, Israeli naval forces opened fire toward the coastline of Gaza City and launched shells into the surrounding area. No injuries were reported in the naval attack, according to the available information.
The latest incident adds to the casualties recorded since the ceasefire came into effect on October 10, 2025. Figures released by Gaza’s Health Ministry indicate that Israeli military attacks have killed 1,488 Palestinians and wounded another 5,281 during this period.
The broader death toll from the war remains significantly higher. Since October 2023, more than 74,000 Palestinians have been killed and over 175,000 injured in Gaza, according to Palestinian figures.
The prolonged conflict has also caused widespread destruction throughout the territory, leaving residential neighborhoods and essential infrastructure severely damaged. Continued reports of strikes, shelling and gunfire have raised further concerns about the security of civilians and the durability of the ceasefire.
The fatalities occurred when an Israeli drone targeted a group of Palestinians northwest of Rafah. Witnesses said the aircraft fired at least one missile near Muawiya Mosque in the Al-Mawasi area, while medical sources confirmed that two people were killed and three others sustained critical injuries.
Elsewhere in southern Gaza, Israeli artillery units shelled areas northeast of Khan Younis, according to local reports. The bombardment added to the ongoing military activity reported across different parts of the enclave despite the ceasefire agreement.
In northern Gaza, Israeli naval forces opened fire toward the coastline of Gaza City and launched shells into the surrounding area. No injuries were reported in the naval attack, according to the available information.
The latest incident adds to the casualties recorded since the ceasefire came into effect on October 10, 2025. Figures released by Gaza’s Health Ministry indicate that Israeli military attacks have killed 1,488 Palestinians and wounded another 5,281 during this period.
The broader death toll from the war remains significantly higher. Since October 2023, more than 74,000 Palestinians have been killed and over 175,000 injured in Gaza, according to Palestinian figures.
The prolonged conflict has also caused widespread destruction throughout the territory, leaving residential neighborhoods and essential infrastructure severely damaged. Continued reports of strikes, shelling and gunfire have raised further concerns about the security of civilians and the durability of the ceasefire.
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