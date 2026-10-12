Yemeni Forces Destroy Houthi Armored Vehicles Near Dhubab Airport
(MENAFN) Forces aligned with Yemen’s internationally recognized government say they have destroyed five armored military vehicles belonging to the Houthi group while repelling an attempted advance toward Dhubab Airport in the western province of Taiz.
In a statement issued late Saturday, the Giants Brigades said their fighters had "destroyed five Houthi armored vehicles, killing those aboard."
The forces said the operation took place as Houthi fighters made a "desperate attempt” to move toward the airport near Yemen’s western coastline.
The Giants Brigades also published footage that allegedly showed the vehicles being struck, with flames visible as they burned.
The Houthi group had not issued an immediate response to the claims.
In a separate announcement earlier on Saturday, the government-aligned forces said they had repelled another Houthi assault targeting their positions north of Dhubab Airport, close to the strategically important Bab el-Mandeb Strait. They reported “heavy losses” among Houthi personnel and equipment but provided no additional information.
The latest developments follow an announcement by the Giants Brigades on Monday that they had captured Dhubab Airport and several nearby positions around the Bab el-Mandeb Strait after fighting with Houthi forces.
In a statement issued late Saturday, the Giants Brigades said their fighters had "destroyed five Houthi armored vehicles, killing those aboard."
The forces said the operation took place as Houthi fighters made a "desperate attempt” to move toward the airport near Yemen’s western coastline.
The Giants Brigades also published footage that allegedly showed the vehicles being struck, with flames visible as they burned.
The Houthi group had not issued an immediate response to the claims.
In a separate announcement earlier on Saturday, the government-aligned forces said they had repelled another Houthi assault targeting their positions north of Dhubab Airport, close to the strategically important Bab el-Mandeb Strait. They reported “heavy losses” among Houthi personnel and equipment but provided no additional information.
The latest developments follow an announcement by the Giants Brigades on Monday that they had captured Dhubab Airport and several nearby positions around the Bab el-Mandeb Strait after fighting with Houthi forces.
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