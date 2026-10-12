Flash Floods Destroy Dozens of Homes in Central Nepal
(MENAFN) Flash flooding in Nepal's Gorkha district swept away an estimated 35 to 40 houses on Sunday, causing extensive damage to residential areas and critical infrastructure.
The flooding occurred early in the day along the Budhi Gandaki River, affecting the rural municipalities of Chumnubri and Dharche. Homes, bridges and facilities associated with a hydropower project were reportedly destroyed, while rising waters inundated nearby settlements and threatened additional properties, according to reports.
Nepal's Home Minister Sudan Gurung confirmed that the disaster also destroyed a bridge connecting Nyakchet with Philim Bazaar in Ward 3 of Chumnubri.
As the river continued to swell, helicopters were sent to support rescue missions, deliver emergency supplies and evacuate residents from vulnerable areas. Police personnel, the Armed Police Force and local government teams were also mobilized to assist with search, rescue and relief efforts.
Officials are continuing to assess the scale of the destruction and investigate what triggered the flooding.
Gorkha Chief District Officer Dharmendra Kumar Mishra said initial information suggested that a landslide had taken place above Siuribas. He added that no deaths had been reported at the time.
Meanwhile, authorities have been broadcasting warnings through loudspeakers to alert communities living near the river and encourage residents to relocate to safer areas as a precaution.
The flooding occurred early in the day along the Budhi Gandaki River, affecting the rural municipalities of Chumnubri and Dharche. Homes, bridges and facilities associated with a hydropower project were reportedly destroyed, while rising waters inundated nearby settlements and threatened additional properties, according to reports.
Nepal's Home Minister Sudan Gurung confirmed that the disaster also destroyed a bridge connecting Nyakchet with Philim Bazaar in Ward 3 of Chumnubri.
As the river continued to swell, helicopters were sent to support rescue missions, deliver emergency supplies and evacuate residents from vulnerable areas. Police personnel, the Armed Police Force and local government teams were also mobilized to assist with search, rescue and relief efforts.
Officials are continuing to assess the scale of the destruction and investigate what triggered the flooding.
Gorkha Chief District Officer Dharmendra Kumar Mishra said initial information suggested that a landslide had taken place above Siuribas. He added that no deaths had been reported at the time.
Meanwhile, authorities have been broadcasting warnings through loudspeakers to alert communities living near the river and encourage residents to relocate to safer areas as a precaution.
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