Malaysia Condemns Houthi Attack on Riyadh Airport
(MENAFN) Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Sunday strongly denounced the Houthi group's assault on the main airport in Saudi Arabia's capital, Riyadh, which reportedly killed at least 12 people and wounded more than 300 others.
"There can be no justification for attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure," he said on US social media company X.
Anwar warned that endangering innocent people "can only deepen the suffering already wrought by this conflict and carry it into places that should remain beyond its reach."
He also expressed Malaysia's support for Saudi Arabia and its population "at this perilous hour," adding that Kuala Lumpur remains "steadfast in our hope that diplomacy and reason will prevail before the conflict widens still further."
Meanwhile, New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters also denounced the latest assaults on Saudi Arabia, including the attack on Riyadh's airport, and voiced support for the kingdom's government and people.
Peters described attacks against civilians and civilian facilities as "completely deplorable."
The Saturday assault killed citizens of several nationalities, including four Saudis, two Bangladeshis, and one person each from the United States, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Palestine and Sudan, according to reports citing Saudi civil aviation authorities.
Those wounded in the incident are receiving medical care in hospitals, with some reported to be in critical condition.
"There can be no justification for attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure," he said on US social media company X.
Anwar warned that endangering innocent people "can only deepen the suffering already wrought by this conflict and carry it into places that should remain beyond its reach."
He also expressed Malaysia's support for Saudi Arabia and its population "at this perilous hour," adding that Kuala Lumpur remains "steadfast in our hope that diplomacy and reason will prevail before the conflict widens still further."
Meanwhile, New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters also denounced the latest assaults on Saudi Arabia, including the attack on Riyadh's airport, and voiced support for the kingdom's government and people.
Peters described attacks against civilians and civilian facilities as "completely deplorable."
The Saturday assault killed citizens of several nationalities, including four Saudis, two Bangladeshis, and one person each from the United States, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Palestine and Sudan, according to reports citing Saudi civil aviation authorities.
Those wounded in the incident are receiving medical care in hospitals, with some reported to be in critical condition.
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