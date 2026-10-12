Pakistan Condemns Houthi Attack on Riyadh Airport
(MENAFN) Pakistan strongly denounces the Houthi group's assault on the main airport in Saudi Arabia's capital, Riyadh, which reportedly killed at least 12 people and left more than 300 others injured, according to a statement issued on Sunday.
Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his country's rejection of the attack, emphasizing the dangers posed by violence against civilians and essential infrastructure.
"Attacks targeting civilians and critical infrastructure are completely unacceptable and constitute a serious threat to regional peace and stability," Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Sunday in a statement on US social media company X.
Sharif further stressed that "such acts of violence, which are a flagrant violation of international law, must cease immediately."
He also reiterated Islamabad's firm support for Saudi Arabia, its leadership and its people, describing the relationship between the two nations as enduring. The Pakistani premier reaffirmed his country's commitment to protecting Saudi sovereignty, territorial integrity and security under the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement and the longstanding ties between the two countries.
Separately, Kashmiri leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq warned that the assault could worsen the humanitarian situation and intensify regional tensions.
He described the incident as a "dangerous escalation that only adds to the suffering of civilians in the region and risks widening an already grave regional crisis."
Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his country's rejection of the attack, emphasizing the dangers posed by violence against civilians and essential infrastructure.
"Attacks targeting civilians and critical infrastructure are completely unacceptable and constitute a serious threat to regional peace and stability," Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Sunday in a statement on US social media company X.
Sharif further stressed that "such acts of violence, which are a flagrant violation of international law, must cease immediately."
He also reiterated Islamabad's firm support for Saudi Arabia, its leadership and its people, describing the relationship between the two nations as enduring. The Pakistani premier reaffirmed his country's commitment to protecting Saudi sovereignty, territorial integrity and security under the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement and the longstanding ties between the two countries.
Separately, Kashmiri leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq warned that the assault could worsen the humanitarian situation and intensify regional tensions.
He described the incident as a "dangerous escalation that only adds to the suffering of civilians in the region and risks widening an already grave regional crisis."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment