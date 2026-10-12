Indian Crew Members Survive Maritime Incident off UAE Coast
(MENAFN) All 22 Indian sailors aboard the MT GEM No. 2 have been rescued and confirmed safe following an incident near the coast of Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates, according to an official statement released on Sunday.
India’s diplomatic mission in Dubai confirmed that the vessel was involved in an incident while carrying the Indian crew members.
"The Consulate has learnt of an incident involving vessel MT GEM No. 2 off Ras Al Khaimah coast, that had 22 Indian crew members on board.
"All crew members have been rescued and are safe," the consulate said on US social media company X.
The consulate also stated that it is working closely with UAE authorities and extending all necessary support to the rescued Indian seafarers.
Further information about the circumstances surrounding the incident has not yet been made available.
India’s diplomatic mission in Dubai confirmed that the vessel was involved in an incident while carrying the Indian crew members.
"The Consulate has learnt of an incident involving vessel MT GEM No. 2 off Ras Al Khaimah coast, that had 22 Indian crew members on board.
"All crew members have been rescued and are safe," the consulate said on US social media company X.
The consulate also stated that it is working closely with UAE authorities and extending all necessary support to the rescued Indian seafarers.
Further information about the circumstances surrounding the incident has not yet been made available.
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