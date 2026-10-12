Bangladesh Denounces Deadly Attack on Riyadh Airport
(MENAFN) Bangladesh strongly denounces the deadly Houthi assault on King Khalid International Airport in Saudi Arabia, expressing its unwavering support for Riyadh following Saturday’s incident, according to an official statement released on Sunday.
The attack on the Saudi capital’s main airport reportedly left at least 12 people dead and 309 others injured. Among those killed were four Saudi citizens, two Bangladeshi nationals, and one person each from the United States, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Palestine and Sudan, according to reports citing Saudi civil aviation authorities.
“Attacks endangering civilian lives and targeting civilian infrastructure are unacceptable and must cease immediately,” the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry statement said.
Dhaka also urged an “immediate cessation of hostilities, the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure, and a peaceful resolution of the ongoing crisis through dialogue and diplomacy, in the interest of regional peace, security and stability.”
Bangladesh’s Foreign Ministry added that its diplomatic mission in Riyadh is coordinating with Saudi officials to gather information about the Bangladeshi victims and arrange the necessary support for those affected.
The incident has also disrupted air travel between the two countries, with five flights departing from Dhaka canceled by Sunday morning following the closure of Riyadh’s airport, according to reports citing Bangladesh’s aviation authorities.
Airport operations were halted temporarily after the attack while officials examined the damage and conducted safety checks to determine whether the facilities could resume operations safely.
The attack on the Saudi capital’s main airport reportedly left at least 12 people dead and 309 others injured. Among those killed were four Saudi citizens, two Bangladeshi nationals, and one person each from the United States, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Palestine and Sudan, according to reports citing Saudi civil aviation authorities.
“Attacks endangering civilian lives and targeting civilian infrastructure are unacceptable and must cease immediately,” the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry statement said.
Dhaka also urged an “immediate cessation of hostilities, the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure, and a peaceful resolution of the ongoing crisis through dialogue and diplomacy, in the interest of regional peace, security and stability.”
Bangladesh’s Foreign Ministry added that its diplomatic mission in Riyadh is coordinating with Saudi officials to gather information about the Bangladeshi victims and arrange the necessary support for those affected.
The incident has also disrupted air travel between the two countries, with five flights departing from Dhaka canceled by Sunday morning following the closure of Riyadh’s airport, according to reports citing Bangladesh’s aviation authorities.
Airport operations were halted temporarily after the attack while officials examined the damage and conducted safety checks to determine whether the facilities could resume operations safely.
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