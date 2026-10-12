Azerbaijan, Czech Republic Strengthen Economic Ties Minister

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Economic relations between Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic are built on solid foundations, Czech Transport Minister Ivan Bednárik said at the Azerbaijan-Czech Republic business forum in Baku on Monday, Trend 's correspondent reports from the event.

He said the transportation sector has significant potential for expanding bilateral cooperation.

According to the minister, connectivity is not limited to infrastructure development. It also means bringing markets closer together, strengthening resilient supply chains, and creating new opportunities for businesses and citizens in both countries.

“Azerbaijan plays a central role in connecting Europe with the South Caucasus, Central Asia, and other regions. The growing importance of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route makes these discussions particularly relevant,” he said.

Bednárik emphasized that the main objective is to make transport routes faster, more reliable, and more competitive, remove existing obstacles, and improve interoperability between railways, ports, roads, and logistics hubs.

He said Czech companies are ready to contribute their expertise and technologies in these areas. According to him, they can offer solutions for railway vehicles, signaling and telecommunications systems, intelligent transportation technologies, and urban mobility.

He added that Czech companies have demonstrated their ability to provide reliable technologies, long-term technical maintenance, professional training, and knowledge and expertise transfer in Azerbaijan and other international markets.

Bednárik also identified the modernization of Baku's public transportation system as a promising area for cooperation. He said there were broad opportunities to develop metro and tram systems, expand transportation and logistics capacity along the Middle Corridor, upgrade logistics hubs, and strengthen cooperation in aviation.

“Czech industry is ready to build comprehensive partnerships based not only on equipment supplies, but also on sharing local expertise, professional training, and providing appropriate solutions throughout the entire project life cycle,” the minister said.

He added that the Czech government was also ready to support these initiatives and help create the necessary conditions for project implementation, including through appropriate export financing instruments.

According to the minister, the main objective is to turn the discussions held at the forum into concrete cooperation projects that will benefit the economies of both countries.