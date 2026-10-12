Five Leaders Receive King Husein Business & Interfaith Peace Awards In London

2026 King Husein Business & Interfaith Peace Awards

Dame Elizabeth Corley, Jian Shen, Matt Eyring, Po-Wen Yen and Sanjoy K. Roy are honoured at the Palace of Westminster during Dare to Overcome.

- Brian J. Grim, PhD, Religious Freedom & Business FoundationLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Five leaders who have used business, capital, culture and education to build understanding across faiths and communities will receive the King Husein Global Business & Interfaith Peace Awards at the Palace of Westminster.The Awards honour visionary current and former chief executives who advance interfaith understanding and social cohesion through business leadership. The 2026 ceremony is part of Dare to Overcome: The Economics of Kindness, held in London from 12 to 16 October.The Awards are named for King Husein, Founding Patron of Dare to Overcome India, Chairman and CEO of Span Construction & Engineering, and recipient of the 2021 Global Business & Interfaith Peace Prize in Advocacy. Established in 2016 alongside the Paralympic Games as part of former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon's UN Global Compact Business for Peace initiative, they have since been presented in Rio de Janeiro, Seoul, Tokyo, Washington DC and New Delhi.Dame Elizabeth Corley - Workplace & Impact Investment Bridge AwardCapital can build more than financial value. It can build trust, opportunity and shared prosperity. Dame Elizabeth Corley, Chair of Schroders and former Chair of the Impact Investing Institute, has helped shape modern approaches to responsible investment, stewardship and sustainable finance, and has played a foundational role in advancing impact investing.Her leadership has also helped foster workplaces where people of all faiths and beliefs, and none, can contribute fully, rooted in respect, dignity and belonging. She receives the 2026 Workplace & Impact Investment Bridge Award for building bridges between capital and social impact, and between workplace inclusion and human dignity.Mr Jian Shen - Film Bridge AwardMr Jian Shen, Chairman and CEO of Shinework Media and Shinework Pictures, has spent more than 25 years using film to connect cultures, countries and people. Across five continents and more than 100 countries, his team has produced over 4,500 documentary programmes, bringing world cinema to Chinese audiences numbering more than one billion.Through productions including The Composer and Kung Fu Yoga, and collaborations spanning Central and Southeast Asia, he has shown how commercial filmmaking can celebrate cultural and religious diversity. He receives the 2026 Film Bridge Award for using film and enterprise to foster mutual respect across borders.Matt Eyring - Education to Work Bridge AwardAt BYU–Pathway Worldwide, Matt Eyring pioneered social impact employment, creating a practical bridge between education and the global economy. Its certificate-first model gives students job-ready skills early, while employers provide pathways into careers. Remote work allows many graduates to remain in their home countries while strengthening their communities.He receives the 2026 Education to Work Bridge Award for connecting education with employment and building a scalable bridge from poverty to purpose.Po-Wen Yen - Bridge to Self-Reliance AwardThe Tzu Chi Foundation, under CEO Po-Wen Yen, combines spiritual purpose with professional management to serve communities across religious and national boundaries. Its work goes beyond immediate relief, investing in education, health, vocational training, environmental stewardship and reconstruction so people can restore livelihoods and shape their own futures.The Foundation receives the 2026 Bridge to Self-Reliance Award, accepted by Mr Yen, for showing how service can lead from dependence to dignity.Sanjoy K. Roy - Literature Bridge AwardThrough Teamwork Arts and the Jaipur Literature Festival, Sanjoy K. Roy has created spaces where writers, thinkers and artists from different cultures, religions and traditions encounter one another through ideas. His festivals celebrate difference rather than merely tolerate it, bringing millions into conversations that build shared humanity.He receives the 2026 Literature Bridge Award for building bridges through literature, culture and human encounter.Past recipients include Pat Gelsinger, John Tyson, Steve Killelea, Maurice Ostro, Baroness Verma, Nadir Godrej, Sangita Jindal, Steve Varley, Fouad Makhzoumi, Ingrid Vanderveldt, Dr Judith Richter, Cai Shiyin and Alison Taylor.Media contact: Religious Freedom & Business Foundation / Dare to Overcome -...

Brian J Grim

Religious Freedom & Business Foundation

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube

X

2026 King Husein Business & Interfaith Peace Awards

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Five Leaders Receive King Husein Business & Interfaith Peace Awards in London News Provided By Religious Freedom & Business Foundation October 12, 2026, 07:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.