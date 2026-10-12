The Hemp Doctor Puts Lab-Tested Transparency On The Record With Public Coas

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The Hemp Doctor now publishes certificates of analysis for every product line, letting customers verify lab-tested purity and potency before buying.

NC, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Hemp Doctor is making its testing process visible to anyone who wants to see it by publishing certificates of analysis for its products through a dedicated "Lab Results" page on thehempdoctor. The page covers the company's THCA, Delta-9, Delta-8, CBD, and pet product lines. The reports can be viewed without an account or registration.

The company's own customers say this matters to them. In The Hemp Doctor's 2026 survey of more than 10,000 customers, 26.7 percent cited trust in the company's lab testing and published certificates of analysis as a reason they chose the brand.

Every certificate comes from an independent laboratory, and most carry ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accreditation, the internationally recognized standard for testing competence. A review of certificates across the catalog identified a rotation of labs, including Badger Labs, ACS Laboratory, Accurate Test Labs, New Bloom Labs, PharmLabs San Diego, and Cambium Analytica, each reporting a specific accreditation number on its certificate.

A sample certificate for the company's Jack Herer THCA flower, batch 20260403-07, tested in April 2026, shows what a shopper sees on the page: a full pass across cannabinoid potency, heavy metals, microbials, mycotoxins, and pesticide screening by both GCMS and LCMS, with 27.01 percent THCA and 0.25 percent Delta-9 THC. The Delta-9 figure falls below the 0.3 percent threshold set by the 2018 Farm Bill, and the report states this rather than leaving the customer to assume it.

"People are putting this in their bodies. They should be able to see exactly what's in it before they buy, not just take our word for it," said Robert Shade, Founder of The Hemp Doctor. "Three out of four of our customers found their own product and dose through trial and error. They do their own homework, and a lab report is the one part of that homework that doesn't depend on anyone's opinion, including ours. We publish the actual reports because that's what we'd want to see if we were the customer."

The six-category screen goes beyond the potency check that many hemp retailers stop at. Heavy metals, microbials, and mycotoxins are contamination risks unrelated to a product's strength, and dual-method pesticide screening can detect compounds that a single method might miss. Publishing all six results lets a customer confirm not only that a product contains what the label says, but that it does not contain what it should not.

All products are hemp-derived and stay under 0.3 percent Delta-9 THC by dry weight under the 2018 Farm Bill. Products are intended for adults 21 and older.

About The Hemp Doctor

The Hemp Doctor is a family-owned hemp company founded in 2018 by Robert Shade and headquartered in Mooresville, North Carolina, with retail locations in Mooresville, Concord, Huntersville, and Salisbury. The catalog ranges from premium THCA flower to pre-rolls, concentrates, Delta-9 edibles, THC beverages, vapes, CBD tinctures, CBD softgels, pet CBD, and more. Every product is tested by an independent third-party laboratory, with certificates of analysis published at thehempdoctor/lab-results/.

With over 250,000 returning customers, thousands of subscribers, and 3,748 Trustpilot reviews averaging 4.5 out of 5 stars, The Hemp Doctor has built its reputation on product quality and consistency. The company holds an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and has been named #1 Best CBD/Hemp Store in the Best of Iredell County Readers' Choice contest, hosted by the Record & Landmark Statesville and Mooresville Tribune, every year since 2019. In 2026, its THC seltzer lineup was voted Best THC/CBD Beverage at the ECRM On & Off Premise Adult Beverage Fall Session Grand Tasting, sponsored by Food & Beverage Magazine.

For media inquiries, interviews, or additional information, please contact:

Tara Phoenix

The Hemp Doctor

+1 917-797-8347

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The Hemp Doctor Puts Lab-Tested Transparency on the Record With Public COAs News Provided By The Hemp Doctor October 12, 2026, 07:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Retail, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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