Surface Tech Acquired By Maccaferri - Press Release (North America)

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Surface Tech Acquired by Maccaferri to Help Roads Last Longer Across North America and Around the World

ENCINITAS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Surface Tech Acquired by Maccaferri to Help Roads Last Longer Across North America and Around the World

Global engineering scale behind ARCA aramid reinforced composite asphalt helps agencies stretch public dollars and protect the roads that carry the nation's commerce and travel

Surface Tech LLC, maker of ARCA (Aramid Reinforced Composite Asphalt), today announced that it has been acquired by Officine Maccaferri S.p.A., a global leader in engineered construction materials and solutions for roads, civil infrastructure and geotechnical applications. Surface Tech's ARCA technology becomes a core offering in Maccaferri's new High-Performance Materials vertical, which spans every layer of the road, from subgrade to surface.

Surface Tech's leadership is reinvesting alongside Maccaferri and will continue to lead the business, giving customers continuity as the company enters its next phase of growth.

Joining Maccaferri gives Surface Tech customers a broader toolbox. ARCA now sits alongside Maccaferri's geosynthetics and engineering solutions in one offering that covers every layer of the road and the full lifecycle, from construction to maintenance. Maccaferri's operations span five continents with customers in more than 130 countries, and its planned US manufacturing expansion strengthens its North American presence.

Protecting one of the nation's most important assets

Roads move the economy. They carry freight to market, workers to jobs, families to school and emergency crews to people who need them. When pavement cracks and fails, the public pays twice: once for the repair, and again in lane closures, detours and delays.

Surface Tech's ARCA aramid reinforced composite asphalt reduces cracking by 30–50%, materially extending pavement life and reducing the materials consumed in repairing and replacing damaged roads. Longer-lasting pavement means:

.For taxpayers: fewer repaving cycles, so each public dollar keeps roads in good condition longer.

.For agencies and owners: stronger, more durable pavements that hold up between maintenance cycles and help budgets stretch further.

.For commerce and travel: fewer work zones and closures, keeping freight, commuters and emergency services moving.

.For communities and the environment: less virgin material and energy spent on repairs. Civil infrastructure accounts for roughly 5–8% of global CO2 emissions, and more durable roads need less frequent maintenance and renewal.

Alongside Surface Tech, Maccaferri also acquired Iterchimica, an Italian developer of asphalt additives, to form its new High-Performance Materials vertical.

Quotes

"Surface Tech was founded on the simple belief that advanced materials can fundamentally improve how pavements are designed, built and maintained. Our aramid fiber technologies have proven their ability to enhance asphalt performance and extend pavement life. Joining Maccaferri opens an exciting next chapter of global scale for Surface Tech. Together with Maccaferri and Iterchimica, we can now offer fully integrated solutions across the pavement ecosystem, building on our technology leadership to accelerate the next generation of high-performance, more sustainable pavement solutions." - Nick Slinde, CEO, Surface Tech

"High-Performance Materials represents an important new chapter for Maccaferri. By combining our engineering and geosynthetics expertise with Iterchimica's advanced asphalt chemistry and Surface Tech's aramid reinforcement technologies, we can address pavement as an integrated system – from foundations to surface – and deliver better performance with a lower environmental footprint. This combination significantly expands the range of solutions we can offer customers across the infrastructure lifecycle and illustrates the role we want Maccaferri to play: bringing together differentiated technologies and engineering expertise to make infrastructure more sustainable, durable and resilient." - Stefano Susani, CEO, Officine Maccaferri

About

About Surface Tech. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Encinitas, Calif., Surface Tech LLC makes ARCA (Aramid Reinforced Composite Asphalt), an aramid fiber reinforcement system for asphalt pavement. ARCA is used by municipal agencies, state DOTs, airports, producers and private owners to reduce cracking and extend pavement life. Surface Tech is part of Officine Maccaferri's High-Performance Materials vertical. Learn more at surface-tech.

About Officine Maccaferri. Founded in 1879 in Bologna, Italy, Officine Maccaferri S.p.A. is a global leader in engineered construction materials and solutions for roads, civil infrastructure and geotechnical applications, including geosynthetics, with operations across five continents and customers in more than 130 countries. Maccaferri is a platform company of Ambienta SGR, one of Europe's largest asset managers exclusively focused on environmental sustainability.

Media contact

Jason Martin, Chief Marketing Officer, Surface Tech LLC

806 S. Coast Highway 101, Suite 200, Encinitas, CA 92024

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Jason Martin

Surface Tech

+1 310-728-0559

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Surface Tech Acquired by Maccaferri - Press Release (North America) News Provided By Surface Tech October 12, 2026, 07:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Environment, Manufacturing



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