FSB Warns Of Stablecoin And AI Risks Ahead Of G20 Meeting

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) The Financial Stability Board (FSB) has warned that both artificial intelligence (AI) and stablecoins pose emerging risks to global financial stability, urging the G20 to strengthen cross-border oversight and to adopt new safeguards for responsible AI use in finance.

In a letter published Monday, FSB Chair Andrew Bailey said that international mechanisms for stablecoin supervision and crisis management are still“immature or are not yet developed.” The message was sent to G20 finance ministers and central bank governors ahead of their Thursday meeting.

The FSB says cross-border stablecoin oversight and crisis response frameworks are not yet sufficiently mature. FSB analysis highlights how stablecoin redemption stress could spill into traditional markets via reserve asset liquidations and bank deposit withdrawals. For AI, the FSB stresses governance, cybersecurity, and third-party risk management as priorities for financial institutions. Bailey's letter links the need for responsible AI practices to broader resilience concerns for market infrastructure and critical institutions. Jurisdiction-by-jurisdiction progress on stablecoin rules remains uneven, with the FSB previously finding only some have finalized frameworks.

Key takeawaysWhy stablecoin regulation remains a cross-border problem

Bailey's warning focused on the practical gap between domestic regulation and the real-world mechanics of stablecoins operating across borders. According to the FSB's 2025 review, only 11 out of 28 surveyed jurisdictions had finalized stablecoin regulatory frameworks at that time.

That uneven regulatory landscape matters because stablecoins can rapidly move between markets. If redemption pressure builds simultaneously across regions, the entity coordinating response-whether for liquidity backstops, monitoring, or crisis communications-becomes less clear when oversight rules do not align.

Bailey's letter asks G20 members to support the FSB's newly finalized practices for responsible AI adoption in financial services, while also flagging stablecoin-related concerns that regulators have repeatedly raised. Earlier coverage from Cointelegraph noted that European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde warned in 2025 about redemption risks involving stablecoins issued inside and outside the European Union.

How stablecoin“runs” could feed into traditional markets

In an accompanying report, the FSB argues that stablecoin runs may not stay contained within crypto markets. The watchdog points to a chain reaction: forced sales of reserve assets and withdrawals of bank deposits could transmit stress into more traditional parts of the financial system.

The FSB also singled out risks tied to multi-issuer stablecoins. In such structures, redemption demand could concentrate on a particular issuer even when relevant reserves are held in different jurisdictions-creating operational and regulatory friction precisely when speed is most important.

For investors and market participants, the key issue is not only whether stablecoins can maintain their peg, but how quickly and effectively liquidity can be provided and reserves managed during periods of heightened redemption activity. The FSB's framing suggests regulators are increasingly looking at stablecoin arrangements as part of broader liquidity and settlement dynamics, not as isolated instruments.

FSB's AI guidance: governance, cybersecurity, and third-party risk

Beyond stablecoins, the FSB's finalized AI practices for the financial sector focus on organizational governance, the development and deployment of AI systems, cybersecurity, and third-party service risks.

Bailey warned that increasingly sophisticated cyber threats enabled by AI could undermine the resilience of critical financial institutions and market infrastructure. The concern is that AI may lower the cost of complex attacks or accelerate targeting and exploitation, putting pressure on controls that financial entities rely on to protect systems and maintain operational continuity.

Regulatory attention to these themes is not limited to the FSB. Cointelegraph previously reported that European central bankers warned in July that advances in AI could amplify market volatility and cybersecurity threats. And in June, the FSB consulted on sound practices for the responsible adoption of AI before moving to finalize its guidance for the G20 conversation.

While stablecoins are often discussed in terms of payment utility and crypto adoption, the FSB's approach connects the discussion to institutional resilience. That shift matters for firms choosing how to deploy AI internally: compliance will likely be measured not only by model performance, but by whether governance and risk controls are robust enough to handle both operational failure and adversarial pressures.

What to watch next as the G20 agenda moves

The immediate next step is political and regulatory: the G20 will consider the FSB's recommendations just as stablecoin regulation continues to evolve unevenly across countries and AI adoption accelerates inside financial institutions. Readers should look for signs that cross-border stablecoin oversight and crisis-management practices gain clearer international commitments, and for details on how the finalized AI guidance will translate into expectations for governance, cybersecurity capabilities, and third-party risk management across banks and market infrastructure.

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