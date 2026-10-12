Rare Snake Pair Spotted In Kutch, One Of Gujarat's Few Recorded Sightings

MENAFN - IANS) Kutch, Oct 12 (IANS) Two rarely sighted snake species were spotted together at Kala Dungar in Gujarat's Kutch district during a forest patrol in September, with the sighting of the Afro-Asian Sand Snake potentially marking only the second or third recorded instance of the species in the state, according to the Forest Department.

The snakes were spotted at around 7.30 p.m. during an evening patrol by the Range Forest Officer and local forest staff of Juna Beat, Khavda Round, under the Bhuj North Range of the Kutch East Forest Division.

The department said the two species had rarely been seen in Kutch and had been recorded together at the same location after several years.

One of the snakes was the Black-headed Royal Snake ('Spalerosophis atriceps'), which is non-venomous. The other was the Afro-Asian Sand Snake ('Psammophis schokari'), described by the department as mildly venomous, with venom not fatal to humans.

The sand snake was approximately 70 cm long. The presence of the Afro-Asian Sand Snake in Gujarat is considered extremely rare.

The department cited the book 'Sarp Sandarbh', authored by Ajay Desai, an expert on snakes, which documents the first photographic record of the species at Lodai in Kutch.

The latest sighting could be the second or third recorded instance in Gujarat, although the department did not specify the total number of confirmed records. Kala Dungar, at an elevation of 462 metres, is the highest peak in Kutch.

The department attributed the presence of rare wildlife in the area to the district's distinctive ecosystem and arid climate, which provide a suitable habitat for species adapted to such conditions.

The sighting comes amid the forest division's efforts to promote awareness about snakes and their conservation.

The Kutch East Forest Division observes September 19 each year as World Snakebite Awareness Day. Activities include awareness signboards, wildlife awareness programmes, nature education camps and other initiatives aimed at local residents.

The Forest Department has urged residents and tourists visiting the region to cooperate in protecting rare wildlife and avoid harming snakes or disturbing their natural habitat. It said collective efforts were necessary to conserve the area's biodiversity.