Attempts Being Made To Create Nepal, Bangladesh-Like Situation In India, Says Harish Salve (IANS Exclusive)

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 12 (IANS) Senior advocate and former Solicitor General of India Harish Salve has said that attempts are being made to create a situation in India similar to those witnessed in Nepal and Bangladesh in the name of the right to protest, claiming that external forces could be playing a role in fomenting unrest.

In an interview with IANS, Salve said he believed that foreign funding was being provided for certain protest activities and alleged that some groups were attempting to prevent the government from moving forward. He also questioned the sources of funding for demonstrations.

Drawing parallels with political developments in neighbouring countries, he questioned the role of external forces in the upheavals witnessed in the region.

“Is there any doubt about who was behind the turmoil in Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh? Who removed Sheikh Hasina, and who brought in the new Prime Minister there? In my opinion, external forces were behind these events,” he said.

Salve alleged that a similar pattern was emerging in India, with certain individuals taking the lead in protests and questions being raised over how such activities were financed.

“In India, too, some people have emerged as leaders of protests, including Dipke, Saurav Das and some YouTubers. Some people live in Germany and other countries and suddenly become leaders here. Where are they getting the money for these activities? Organising protests requires funding,” he said.

He claimed that developments over the past six to eight months indicated a pattern of activities aimed at obstructing the government's work.

“I have no doubt that a clear pattern has emerged over the past six to eight months. While the Modi government is focusing on dealing with the Strait of Hormuz crisis, economic development, technological progress and enhancing India's satellite capabilities, these groups are trying to prevent the government from moving forward,” Salve said.

He maintained that the government should investigate allegations of foreign funding and take appropriate action, while expressing doubts about whether the protests represented a genuine people's movement.

“...I do not consider this a people's movement,” he said.

Salve said he did not see evidence of a widespread public uprising in India and argued that genuine public movements attracted support when people could relate to the issues involved.

He also expressed concern over what he described as the spread of misleading narratives through digital platforms, including YouTube videos, reels and short messages.

Salve asserted that it was the government's responsibility to deal with movements that, in his assessment, sought to destabilise the system. He added that he did not believe the movement would last long because he considered it different from a genuine people's movement.