Nakhrewaalii: Ansh Duggal, Pragati Srivastava's Rom-Com Out In 2026
Upcoming romantic comedy Nakhrewaalii, starring newcomers Ansh Duggal and Pragati Srivastava, is set to hit theatres on October 30, 2026, promising a fresh take on love, relationships and gender roles. The film's quirky poster carries the tagline,“Kabhi Kabhi Pyaar Mein Majnu Ko Bhi Laila Banna Padta Hai,” hinting at a playful reversal of conventional relationship dynamics. It is directed by Rahul Shanklya and written by Divy Nidhi Sharma.
A 'Womantic Comedy' with a Message
Through its light-hearted and entertaining treatment, Nakhrewaalii aims to spark conversations around women's safety and deep-rooted societal norms, bringing relevant themes into a narrative that promises to be as engaging as it is thought-provoking, as per the makers. Produced by Jio Studios and Colour Yellow, led by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma, Nakhrewaalii brings a 'Womantic Comedy' twist to the genre, "blending humour and heart with a contemporary perspective on relationships and gender equality." (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
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