Ajmer Dargah's Gaddi-Nashin Calls For Interfaith Harmony At US Meet

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Utah [US], October 12 (ANI):

Highlighting India's tradition of religious coexistence and unity in diversity, Haji Syed Salman Chishty, the 26th-generation Gaddi-Nashin of Ajmer Dargah Sharif, represented India at the 33rd International Law and Religion Symposium at Brigham Young University (BYU) in the US, where he called for stronger efforts to protect religious freedom and promote interfaith harmony.

According to a release issued by the Chishty Foundation, Haji Syed Salman Chishty offered the opening prayers at the symposium, organised by the International Center for Law and Religion Studies under the theme“Building an Infrastructure for Freedom of Religion or Belief.”

India's Pluralism a Gift to the World

Addressing a panel titled“Religious Minorities in India: Experiences and Perspectives", Chishty presented Ajmer Sharif, the shrine of Sufi saint Hazrat Khwaja Moinuddin Chishty, as a living example of India's pluralistic traditions, where people from different faiths come together in prayer, service and community meals.“India's pluralism is one of the greatest gifts we can offer the world, and it is a gift we must also preserve, protect and enhance at home,” he said, according to the release.

The panel was moderated by Professor W Cole Durham Jr, Founding Director of the International Center for Law and Religion Studies, and also featured Archbishop Felix Machado of the Diocese of Vasai and Pericho Peter Prabhu Rangaraj of the All Karnataka United Christian Forum for Human Rights.

Proposals to Uphold Harmony

Chishty highlighted India's Constitution as a safeguard for religious freedom and described the country's diversity, from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, as a source of strength and a contribution to global harmony. He also called for the establishment of interfaith councils at the district level to address rumours and hate, the inclusion of shared cultural heritage in classrooms, responsible digital spaces and international partnerships connecting academic institutions with grassroots initiatives.

The 33rd annual symposium brought together ministers, ambassadors, United Nations officials, jurists, scholars and faith leaders from across the world to discuss ways to strengthen freedom of religion or belief.

Interfaith Dialogue and Community Outreach

During his visit, Chishty met Dallin H. Oaks, President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and conveyed the greetings and blessings of Ajmer Sharif, along with the message of love, service and peace associated with Khwaja Gharib Nawaz.

He also interacted with members of the Indian community in Utah, appreciating their contributions to American society and encouraging them to uphold India's values of unity in diversity, service and harmony.

Chishty expressed gratitude to Brigham Young University President C Shane Reese, J Reuben Clark Law School Dean David H Moore, Professor Brett G Scharffs, Professor Elizabeth A Clark, Professor W Cole Durham Jr. and the organising team for their hospitality. He also acknowledged the student ambassadors who assisted delegates during the event.

Chishty is the Chairman of the Chishty Foundation and the 26th-generation Gaddi-Nashin of Dargah Ajmer Sharif, the shrine of Hazrat Khwaja Moinuddin Chishty. He is associated with interfaith dialogue, peacebuilding and humanitarian initiatives in India and internationally. (ANI)

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