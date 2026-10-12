Fadnavis, Sarma Slam INDIA Bloc For Trying To Undermine Judiciary

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday criticised the INDIA bloc over its protest march to the Supreme Court after the Chief Justice of India declined its request for a meeting, accusing the opposition of undermining constitutional institutions and attempting to erode public trust in the judiciary.

Fadnavis: 'Conspiracy to Demonise Judiciary'

Speaking to ANI, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis alleged that the opposition was attempting to undermine public trust in judicial institutions. "Where does the Constitution state that the Chief Justice of India has to meet a protest march? What the Supreme Court has stated is correct: if you have a grievance, you should approach the court and fight legally. The opposition has proven once again that they have no faith in the Constitution and are anti-constitutional," Fadnavis said.

He further alleged that the opposition resorted to hurling abuses at the CJI after he lawfully discharged his constitutional duties and stated that he could not meet a protest march. "This is a conspiracy to demonise India's judicial institutions and erode public trust," the Maharashtra Chief Minister said.

Sarma: Congress Attacking Foundations of Democracy

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in a post on X, accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his party of attacking the foundations of India's democracy, alleging that they questioned electoral outcomes selectively. "Their double standard is plain to see. When PM Modi is elected Prime Minister, Rahul Gandhi calls it manipulation, yet his own election to Parliament and his subsequent elevation as Leader of the Opposition is beyond question," Sarma wrote on X.

He further alleged that the Congress rejected electoral outcomes in Assam while welcoming those in Kerala, claiming that the party considered democracy valid only when it delivered victory for the Congress.

Referring to the INDIA bloc's march to the Supreme Court after the CJI declined its request for a meeting, Sarma alleged that Rahul Gandhi was seeking to exert political pressure on the country's highest court. "Constitutional institutions cannot be made answerable to a party's electoral frustrations," he added.

Sarma also announced that the BJP in Assam would hold peaceful mass rallies at every district headquarters from the following day until October 31, alleging that the Congress was attempting to blackmail constitutional institutions, shield illegal infiltrators by opposing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, and undermine the democratic mandate of the people. He said the programme would also reaffirm the party's support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047. "The people's mandate deserves respect. Our institutions deserve independence. Neither can be held hostage to political convenience," Sarma added.

INDIA Bloc's Protest March

The remarks come amid the INDIA bloc's planned protest march to the Supreme Court against the Election Commission on Monday. Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi has raised the pitch and called for the "Challo Dilli" protest march, which will get underway this afternoon from Connaught Place to the Supreme Court against the functioning of the Election Commission.

The protest will continue despite the CJI not giving his assent to a meeting with the opposition MPs on the issue. Rahul Gandhi has also called for a news conference on the protest. In a post on X, he said, "March for Democracy. March for Justice. Chalo Dilli."

Gandhi announced that the INDIA bloc would take to the streets, alleging that Delhi Police and Bharatiya Janata Party workers used violence against students and women during the CJP-led protest demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)