MENAFN - Pressat) PRESS RELEASE FINDING STILLNESS IN AN ANXIOUS WORLD: A SPIRITUAL GUIDE FOR MODERN LIFE The Science of Stillness offers a compassionate path towards greater calm, self-understanding and inner stability amid the pressures of contemporary life

LONDON, UK - Stress and anxiety have become familiar companions in modern life. Constant notifications, demanding schedules, financial uncertainty, social comparison and an unending stream of information can leave the mind feeling permanently active and the individual increasingly disconnected from inner peace.

In The Science of Stillness: Awakening Divine Consciousness – An Unfolding Meditative Journey, Meditation Master and Spiritual Philosopher Guru Rajesh Ananda offers readers a different way of relating to that inner turmoil.

Rather than promising an escape from life's difficulties, the book explores how meditation, self-awareness, and spiritual understanding can help people meet those difficulties from a calmer, more centred place.

At the heart of the book is a simple but powerful idea: although we may not always be able to control what happens around us, we can begin to transform our relationship with what happens within us.

The mind often intensifies stress by moving between past and future-replaying what has already happened, anticipating what might go wrong, and trying to control circumstances that haven't arrived yet. Anxiety can make every thought feel urgent, and every uncertainty feel threatening.

The Science of Stillness invites readers to step back from this constant mental activity and discover the awareness beneath it.

“When we become completely identified with every thought, the mind can feel like our master,” says Guru Rajesh Ananda.“Stillness allows us to create an inner space in which thoughts and emotions can be observed without automatically controlling us. The difficulties of life may remain, but we begin to meet them differently.”

The book brings together meditation, psychology, neuroscience and timeless spiritual wisdom in language intended for contemporary readers. It examines the thinking mind, emotional conditioning, the ego, love, awareness, and consciousness, while emphasising direct personal experience over religious belief.

This makes The Science of Stillness particularly relevant for readers who are spiritually curious but may not identify with a formal faith or traditional spiritual path.

Stillness, as the book presents it, is not passivity, withdrawal or the suppression of difficult emotions. It is a way of becoming more present to life. By understanding their habitual thoughts and emotional patterns, readers can respond more consciously rather than continually reacting from fear, pressure, or conditioning.

The book's purpose reaches beyond temporary relaxation. It presents meditation as part of a broader journey towards self-knowledge, inner freedom and the discovery of a deeper dimension of consciousness.

For anyone feeling overwhelmed by the speed and intensity of modern life, The Science of Stillness offers a compassionate spiritual companion-a reminder that peace isn't found by arranging the external world perfectly, but by discovering greater stability within ourselves.

ABOUT THE BOOK

The Science of Stillness: Awakening Divine Consciousness – An Unfolding Meditative Journey by Guru Rajesh Ananda is a contemporary spiritual self-help book that explores meditation, inner peace, psychology, neuroscience, love, self-awareness, and spiritual awakening.

The book is available internationally in Kindle, paperback, hardcover and audiobook editions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Guru Rajesh Ananda, also known as The Meditation Guru, is a Meditation Master, Spiritual Philosopher and author who has devoted decades to meditation, consciousness and spiritual unfoldment. He continues his teaching through the Foundation for International Spiritual Unfoldment (FISU Meditation).

MEDIA AND REVIEW ENQUIRIES

Guru Rajesh Ananda

Author of The Science of Stillness

Meditation Master. Spiritual Philosopher

Author website: rajeshananda

Contact email: [email protected]



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