Sheffield Chamber Orchestra Appoints Gina Hazell As Guest Conductor For December Concert

MENAFN - Pressat) Sheffield Chamber Orchestra is delighted to announce the appointment of conductor Gina Hazell as Guest Conductor for its forthcoming New Voices concert on Saturday 5 December 2026.

Gina Hazell, a conductor and performer originally from London, brings experience across symphonic, operatic and choral repertoire to Sheffield for what promises to be a magical evening of music.

Gina began her musical career as a saxophonist before developing her conducting skills at the University of Manchester. She has subsequently received mentoring from leading conductors including Alice Farnham, Peter Stark and Agata Zajac, and in 2024 was selected for the Royal Academy of Music's Glover-Edwards Conducting Programme, where she was mentored by Sian Edwards.

Her recent conducting work includes serving as Musical Director of the Hale Light Orchestra and Guest Assistant Conductor with Stockport Symphony Orchestra. In 2026 she was appointed Musical Director of Poynton Opera Society and continues to work as a freelance guest conductor with ensembles across Manchester and the North of England. She also has extensive experience working with young musicians, including as a tutor and conductor with Warrington Youth Orchestra.

Gina Hazell said:“I'm thrilled to be joining Sheffield Chamber Orchestra for this concert. It's a wonderfully varied programme, bringing together four composers with such distinctive voices, from the youthful brilliance of Mendelssohn and the folk-inspired colours of Dvořák to Handel's elegance and the extraordinary musical imagination of Louise Farrenc.

“I'm particularly excited to work with the orchestra on Farrenc's First Symphony. Her music deserves to be heard much more widely, and I hope audiences will enjoy discovering it alongside these much-loved works.”

Julie Ryan, Chair of Sheffield Chamber Orchestra, said:“We are delighted to welcome Gina Hazell to Sheffield Chamber Orchestra. Gina represents the exciting new generation of musical leadership, and we are looking forward to working with her and hearing the fresh perspective she brings to this wonderful programme.

“Our December concert is a particularly rich one. It combines the magical sound-world of Mendelssohn's A Midsummer Night's Dream with Dvořák's warmth and energy, Handel's Baroque elegance and the power and originality of Louise Farrenc. We hope audiences will join us for what promises to be a very special evening.”

A magical evening of music

The concert opens with Felix Mendelssohn's A Midsummer Night's Dream Overture, astonishingly written when the composer was just 17. Its magical opening chords, fleet-footed strings and shimmering orchestration conjure Shakespeare's fairies, lovers and mischievous characters with remarkable vividness.

The programme then travels to Bohemia with Antonín Dvořák's Czech Suite in D major, a colourful celebration of Czech musical traditions and landscapes. Its contrasting movements demonstrate Dvořák's extraordinary gift for melody, from gentle pastoral passages to lively dances full of rhythmic energy.

George Frideric Handel's Concerto Grosso in B-flat major, Op. 6 No. 7 provides a fascinating contrast. Rooted in the grand Baroque concerto grosso tradition, the work creates an elegant musical conversation between the full ensemble and a smaller group of soloists.

The concert concludes with Louise Farrenc's Symphony No. 1 in C minor. One of the most accomplished French composers of the 19th century, Farrenc produced music of considerable ambition and sophistication, yet her work has only relatively recently begun to receive the attention it deserves. Her First Symphony combines the influence of Beethoven with a distinctive melodic voice and powerful orchestral writing.

For Sheffield Chamber Orchestra, Gina's appointment marks an exciting opportunity to work with a new generation of musical leadership while presenting a programme that celebrates both familiar masterpieces and music ripe for rediscovery.

Julie Ryan added:“We want Sheffield Chamber Orchestra to be an orchestra that combines the experience of our players with new ideas, new perspectives and opportunities for emerging musical talent. Welcoming Gina is very much part of that ambition.

“This is also a programme with something for everyone: the sheer magic of Mendelssohn, the dance and colour of Dvořák, Handel's elegance and the discovery of Farrenc. It will be a wonderful way to begin the festive season.”

The Programme

Felix Mendelssohn

A Midsummer Night's Dream Overture

Antonín Dvořák

Czech Suite in D major

George Frideric Handel

Concerto Grosso in B-flat major, Op. 6 No. 7

Louise Farrenc

Symphony No. 1 in C minor

Sheffield Chamber Orchestra

Guest Conductor: Gina Hazell

Saturday 5 December 2026, 7.30pm

All Saints Church Ecclesall

Tickets:

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High resolution photographs are available upon request.

About Sheffield Chamber Orchestra

Sheffield Chamber Orchestra is a leading chamber orchestra serving Sheffield and the surrounding area. The Orchestra brings together talented musicians to perform ambitious and varied programmes of orchestral music, presenting established masterpieces alongside less familiar works and supporting the development of new musical talent.

Registered Office: 61 Bridge Street, Kington, Herefordshire. HR5 3DJ

Sheffield Chamber Orchestra is a registered charity number 508649

For concert and ticket details visit