Countryside Connections Uses Keysim Multi-Network Iot Sims For Ajax Alarm Systems

MENAFN - Pressat) Rural connectivity makes access to multiple mobile networks important for alarm installations across the areas served by the Welsh connectivity provider.

Countryside Connections is using KeySIM multi-network IoT SIM cards with Ajax alarm systems, helping provide cellular connectivity for security installations in rural locations.

Founded by Morgan Jones, Countryside Connections works to improve connectivity for rural communities and businesses. In areas where mobile coverage can vary from one location to another, a multi-network IoT SIM gives a connected device access to multiple available mobile networks.

That flexibility is valuable for Ajax alarm systems installed across Countryside Connections' service area. By using KeySIM IoT SIMs, the company can support alarm connectivity with a SIM designed for connected devices and deployments where network availability matters.

Morgan Jones of Countryside Connections said:

“We work across rural areas where mobile coverage can differ significantly from one place to another. Having a multi-network SIM is important for the Ajax alarm systems we install, because it gives us more flexibility in finding the best available connection. KeySIM is a good fit for the way we work and the locations we serve.”

KeySIM provides multi-network IoT SIM cards for security, telemetry and other connected applications. Its SIMs help businesses connect devices in locations where relying on a single mobile network may not be suitable.