China Imposes Sanctions Against Paraguayan Minister Over Taiwan - Foreign Ministry

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

BEIJING, Oct 12 (NNN-Sputnik/RIA Novosti) -- China has imposed sanctions against Gustavo Villate, Paraguay's minister of information technologies, over ties to Taiwan, and barred him entry to the country, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Monday, reported Sputnik/RIA Novosti.

"In recent years, certain anti-China politicians in Paraguay, driven by personal interests, have stubbornly upheld Paraguay's so-called 'diplomatic relations' with Taiwan and made a series of egregious statements and actions regarding issues related to China, thereby harming China's core interests," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that "China has decided to impose countermeasures" against Villate.

Sanctions include the freezing of all assets in China, a ban on Chinese organisations and individuals engaging in any transactions or cooperation with the minister, and a ban on entry into China, including Hong Kong and Macau.

Beijing considers Taiwan an inalienable part of China, with adherence to the One China principle being a mandatory condition for other states wishing to establish or maintain diplomatic relations with China. Official relations between the central government of China and its island province were severed in 1949.

--NNN-SPUTNIK/RIA NOVOSTI