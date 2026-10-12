Storms Cause Power Outages In South Australia

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

CANBERRA, Oct 12 (NNN-Xinhua) -- Thousands of homes were left without electricity after severe storms hit South Australia (SA) on Sunday, prompting over 100 people to call for assistance, reported Xinhua.

Thunderstorms swept across large parts of SA on Sunday, hitting the state capital of Adelaide on Sunday night, bringing damaging hailstones and winds that brought down trees.

The State Emergency Service said on Monday that it had received over 100 calls for assistance since Sunday afternoon, most of which were related to fallen trees.

More than 7,000 customers across the state were affected by power outages on Sunday afternoon.

According to SA Power Networks, as of Monday afternoon, there were 15 outages affecting 1,872 customers.

It said that the largest outage impacting 966 customers southeast of Adelaide would not be resolved until Monday night.

--NNN-XINHUA