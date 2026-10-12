Baku Hosts Azerbaijan-Czech Business Forum

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic are holding a business forum in Baku aimed at developing economic and business ties and expanding cooperation opportunities between companies from the two countries.

The forum brings together Czech companies operating across various industries. Their profiles highlight potential areas of cooperation, including transport, railway infrastructure, aviation, logistics, the defense industry, engineering, industrial technologies and financial services.

Among the Czech companies represented at the forum are CAMEA Technology, which develops intelligent transport systems; BONATRANS GROUP, a supplier of equipment and components for railway transport; Czech Aviation Training Centre, which specializes in aviation personnel training; and EGT Express CZ, an international logistics services provider.

The participation of financial institutions such as Czech Export Bank and the Export Guarantee and Insurance Corporation (EGAP) also highlights opportunities to strengthen export financing, insurance services and support for business projects between the two countries.

Other Czech companies represented at the event include ČD Cargo, which operates in rail freight transportation; Ostrava Airport and Karlovy Vary Airport, which provide airport services; ERA, a specialist in defense and surveillance technologies; and Škoda Group and Wikov Group, which operate in industrial engineering.

The participating companies' areas of expertise also create opportunities for cooperation in smart mobility, transport digitalization, industrial equipment, metalworking technologies and infrastructure projects.

The business forum provides a platform for Azerbaijani and Czech companies to establish direct contacts, develop new partnerships and explore opportunities for mutual investment.