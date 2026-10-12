Russian Forces Attack Dnipropetrovsk Region More Than 10 Times Since Evening, Causing Damage
He said the enemy used artillery and drones in the attacks.
Fires broke out in the Petrykivka and Mykolaiv communities of the Dniprovskyi District.
A facility in Pavlohrad was damaged.
In the Nikopol District, the communities of Nikopol, Marhanets, and Pokrovsk were struck. Apartment buildings and cars were damaged.Read also: Four injured in overnight Russian strikes on Dnipro, including two children
As reported by Ukrinform, throughout the day on Sunday, October 11, Russian forces attacked four districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 50 times using drones and artillery.
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