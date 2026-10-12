Myositis Pipeline 2026: Therapies Under Investigation, Clinical Trials Milestones, And FDA Approvals By Delveinsight Roche, Pfizer, Zydus Group, Lupin, Bausch Health, Accord Healthcare, Genentech
“Myositis Pipeline Insight, 2026" report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights into the present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Myositis Market.
The Myositis Pipeline report embraces in-depth commercial and clinical assessment of the pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. The report also covers a detailed description of the drug, including the mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, collaborations, mergers acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.
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Some of the key takeaways from the Myositis Pipeline Report:
Companies across the globe are diligently working toward developing novel Myositis treatment therapies with a considerable amount of success over the years.
Myositis companies working in the treatment market are JN Biosciences, ImmunoForge, Paean Biotechnology Inc., Merck KGaA, and others, are developing therapies for the Myositis treatment
Emerging Myositis therapies in the different phases of clinical trials are- HuABC2, PF1801, PN-101, M5049, and others are expected to have a significant impact on the Myositis market in the coming years.
In September 2026, Intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG), JAMA Neurology published a randomized clinical trial investigating IVIG as an add-on to standard treatment in newly diagnosed idiopathic inflammatory myopathies. The study adds evidence to the evaluation of combination treatment strategies for inflammatory muscle diseases.
In August 2026, Lisraya (brepocitinib, the U.S. FDA approved Lisraya, an oral TYK2/JAK1 inhibitor, for the treatment of adults with dermatomyositis. It became the first FDA-approved oral treatment specifically indicated for this condition, addressing a significant unmet medical need. The approval was supported by the Phase III VALOR trial involving 241 adults.
In May 2026, Ruxolitinib, The BIGTIM Phase II/III study evaluating ruxolitinib, a JAK inhibitor, in inclusion body myositis received a ClinicalTrials record update on May 29. The trial is investigating whether JAK inhibition can improve outcomes in patients with this progressive muscle disease. No efficacy results were identified in the available study recor
In April 2025, Calibr-Skaggs Institute for Innovative Medicines, the drug discovery arm of Scripps Research, announced that the FDA has approved its investigational new drug (IND) application to evaluate its switchable chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (sCAR-T) therapy, CLBR001 in combination with SWI019, in patients with autoimmune diseases. Enrollment for the Phase I clinical trial (NCT06913608) is expected to begin shortly. The study will assess the safety and preliminary efficacy of the therapy in conditions such as myositis, systemic sclerosis, lupus, and rheumatoid arthritis, with the possibility of expanding into additional indications. The sCAR-T platform is designed to minimize side effects and reduce patient burden by avoiding the intensive lymphodepletion typically required with conventional CAR-T therapies, addressing a key concern for both patients and rheumatology specialists.
In March 2025, Abcuro, Inc., a clinical-stage biotech firm focused on treating autoimmune diseases and cancer by precisely targeting cytotoxic T cells, announced it will present safety, pharmacokinetic, and pharmacodynamic findings from its Phase 1 clinical trial of ulviprubart (ABC008) for inclusion body myositis (IBM) at the upcoming American Academy of Neurology (AAN) Annual Meeting.
In February 2025, Abcuro secured $200 million in Series C funding to advance the development of its first-in-class therapy for inclusion body myositis. The funding will support the completion of the registrational Phase 2/3 MUSCLE trial evaluating ulviprubart, as well as the preparation for its Biologics License Application (BLA) submission and eventual commercial launch.
Myositis Overview
Myositis is a rare autoimmune disease characterized by inflammation and weakness of the skeletal muscles, particularly those closest to the trunk of the body. It is classified as an idiopathic inflammatory myopathy, meaning that its exact cause is unknown. However, it is believed to involve an abnormal immune response in which the body's immune system mistakenly attacks its own muscles.
Explore the latest Myositis pipeline insights 2026, including emerging therapies, clinical trials, and market opportunities. Stay ahead in Myositis Clinical Trials
Emerging Myositis Drugs Under Different Phases of Clinical Development Include:
HuABC2: JN Biosciences
PF1801: ImmunoForge
PN-101: Paean Biotechnology Inc.
M5049: Merck KGaA
Myositis Route of Administration
Myositis pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs, such as
Inhalation
Inhalation/Intravenous/Oral
Intranasal
Intravenous
Intravenous/ Subcutaneous
NA
Oral
Oral/intranasal/subcutaneous
Parenteral
Subcutaneous
Myositis Molecule Type
Myositis Products have been categorized under various Molecule types, such as
Antibody
Antisense oligonucleotides
Immunotherapy
Monoclonal antibody
Peptides
Protein
Recombinant protein
Small molecule
Stem Cell
Vaccine
Myositis Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment
Myositis Assessment by Product Type
Myositis By Stage and Product Type
Myositis Assessment by Route of Administration
Myositis By Stage and Route of Administration
Myositis Assessment by Molecule Type
Myositis by Stage and Molecule Type
DelveInsight's Myositis Report covers around 45+ products under different phases of clinical development like
Late-stage products (Phase III)
Mid-stage products (Phase II)
Early-stage product (Phase I)
Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates
Discontinued & Inactive candidates
Route of Administration
Further Myositis product details are provided in the report. Download the Myositis pipeline report to learn more about the emerging Myositis therapies
Some of the key companies in the Myositis Therapeutics Market include:
Key companies developing therapies for Myositis are - F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Pfizer Inc, Zydus Group, Lupin, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Accord Healthcare, Genentech, Inc, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Novartis AG, Endo International Inc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Cipla Inc, Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd, Abbott, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, GSK plc, Merz Pharma, Akorn, Incorporated, and others.
Myositis Pipeline Analysis:
The Myositis pipeline report provides insights into
The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Myositis with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.
It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Myositis Treatment.
Myositis key companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.
Myositis Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type.
Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Myositis market.
The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher's proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university websites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.
Download Sample PDF Report to know more about Myositis drugs and therapies
Myositis Pipeline Market Drivers
Growing cases of chronic muscle inflammation, continuous advancement in technology, increased injuries of muscle are some of the important factors that are fueling the Myositis Market.
Myositis Pipeline Market Barriers
However, high cost of drugs, lack of approved therapies and other factors are creating obstacles in the Myositis Market growth.
Scope of Myositis Pipeline Drug Insight
Coverage: Global
Key Myositis Companies: JN Biosciences, ImmunoForge, Paean Biotechnology Inc., Merck KGaA, and others
Key Myositis Therapies: HuABC2, PF1801, PN-101, M5049, and others
Myositis Therapeutic Assessment: Myositis current marketed and Myositis emerging therapies
Myositis Market Dynamics: Myositis market drivers and Myositis market barriers
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Table of Contents
1. Myositis Report Introduction
2. Myositis Executive Summary
3. Myositis Overview
4. Myositis- Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment
5. Myositis Pipeline Therapeutics
6. Myositis Late Stage Products (Phase II/III)
7. Myositis Mid Stage Products (Phase II)
8. Myositis Early Stage Products (Phase I)
9. Myositis Preclinical Stage Products
10. Myositis Therapeutics Assessment
11. Myositis Inactive Products
12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis
13. Myositis Key Companies
14. Myositis Key Products
15. Myositis Unmet Needs
16. Myositis Market Drivers and Barriers
17. Myositis Future Perspectives and Conclusion
18. Myositis Analyst Views
19. Appendix
20. About DelveInsight
About DelveInsight
DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.
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