Camel Tech Joins Claude Partner Network

Camel Tech joins Anthropic's Claude Partner Network to help organizations bring Claude into day-to-day business operations

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Camel Tech LLC, a business systemization company, has joined the Claude Partner Network, Anthropic's program for firms that help organizations adopt Claude.Anthropic launched the network on March 12, 2026, with an initial $100 million commitment for 2026 toward partner training, technical support, and joint market development. In June 2026, Anthropic added a Services Track, which tiers firms by certified staff, production deployments, and public customer stories. It also added the Claude Partner Hub, where partners track their standing and buyers look for qualified firms.What membership adds for Camel Tech:Camel Tech's AI engineers already build custom agents on the Claude API. The team also uses Claude and Claude Code to build business applications, from client portals to internal tools. These builds sit inside Camel Tech's AI transformation services, alongside AI agents and AI-searchable knowledge bases.Membership gives the team access to Anthropic's partner training, technical support, and certification pathways. These include Claude Certified Architect, Foundations, the technical exam Anthropic introduced with the network for solution architects building production applications with Claude. Certifications are earned by individuals, not firms."Anyone can open a Claude account in a minute. The hard part is getting it to do a real job inside a business, with clean processes underneath and someone checking the output. Being in the network gives our team training and technical support from Anthropic for that part," said Imrul, co-founder and CEO of Camel Tech.Systemize first, then automateCamel Tech works from one rule: systemize first, then automate. How it works with clients does not change. It stays tool-agnostic and recommends the model and platform that fit each client, whether that is Claude or another option. The firm is also a partner of ClickUp, Notion, monday, and OpenAI, which lets it build on the platform a client already uses. To date, the team has completed more than 100 client implementations across more than 15 industries, including construction, accounting, healthcare, and agencies.About Camel TechCamel Tech is a business systemization company that helps founders and organizations build scalable, AI native operations. The company diagnoses operational gaps, builds core business systems, and then adds AI and automation to support sustainable growth. It takes a strategy-first approach, focusing on business context and process design before choosing or implementing technology. Its implementation aligns with EOS (Entrepreneurial Operating System), GTD (Get It Done) and most other frameworks. Camel Tech has completed more than 100 client implementations across more than 15 industries, mostly for clients in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe.

Imrul Hasnat

Camel Tech

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Camel Tech Joins Claude Partner Network News Provided By Camel Tech October 12, 2026, 06:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Technology



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