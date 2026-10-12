RankNexus does more than report SEO issues. It fixes and deploys them on WordPress and Shopify sites, helping businesses get found in AI search.

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- RankNexus, an SEO, Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) platform built by Creative Nexus, today shared how DevMarg, a spiritual platform for temples and pilgrimages across India, grew its AI search visibility. DevMarg recorded about 400% month-over-month growth in AI visibility, search impressions and organic traffic.

People now ask AI assistants questions they once typed into Google, such as when to visit a temple. ChatGPT, Perplexity, Google Gemini and Claude answer directly, using sources they can understand and trust. A website that is hard for these systems to read can be left out, even when its information is good. Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) is the work of making a website easy for AI systems to understand, trust and cite.

DevMarg helps people find temples, understand rituals and plan meaningful journeys across Bharat. Practical information on how to visit and when to go is often scattered. DevMarg brings it together. The challenge was making sure search and AI answer engines could find and use it.

DevMarg used RankNexus to run an end-to-end AEO and GEO program. The work followed the platform's workflow: audit, identify, recommend, fix, optimize and track. It covered technical fixes, answer-focused content and tracking of DevMarg's presence in AI answers.

DevMarg recorded about 400% month-over-month growth across AI visibility, search impressions and organic traffic, based on GA4 & Google Search Console. Results vary by website, and rankings and AI citations are always decided by the search and AI engines.

DevMarg works in spiritual travel, but the platform is not limited to one niche. RankNexus is built for businesses of every size and industry, from local services and ecommerce stores to SaaS companies, publishers and agencies.

RankNexus is an SEO, AEO and GEO platform that helps businesses improve their visibility on Google and in AI answer engines such as ChatGPT, Gemini and Perplexity. When an audit finds problems such as blank meta descriptions or images missing alt text, the platform prepares the corrected code. Once the user approves it, the fix can be deployed to the live site in a few clicks.

Key capabilities of the RankNexus platform include:

Site Audit & Fix: crawls a site for technical SEO, content and structured data issues and prepares fixes for approval.

CMS deployment: RankNexus goes beyond an audit report. On supported platforms such as WordPress and Shopify, approved fixes are deployed directly to the live website, so issues get resolved, not just listed.

AEO FAQ + Schema: builds question-and-answer content with matching structured data.

AI Visibility Monitor: runs tracked prompts across ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Perplexity and Google AI Mode, showing which sources earn AI citations and the brand's share of voice.

"Search used to mean comparing a page of links. Now many people get one answer, and DevMarg's growth shows what happens when a website is built for both," said K Prabhu, Founder, RankNexus. "No one controls what an AI engine cites. A business can control how clear, accurate and easy to trust its website is, and fixing the basics should take a few clicks, not weeks."

Businesses can start with a free site audit at RankNexus or check any page with the GEO Readiness Checker, which scores a URL from 0 to 100 for AI-search citation readiness. It is one of several free SEO and GEO tools that work without signup, with usage limits.

About RankNexus

RankNexus is an SEO, AEO and GEO platform that helps businesses improve their visibility on Google and in AI answer engines such as ChatGPT, Gemini and Perplexity. It brings site audits, approval-based fixes, research, content, rank tracking and AI visibility monitoring into one workspace. RankNexus is built by Creative Nexus. Learn more at .

About DevMarg

DevMarg is a spiritual platform that helps people find temples, understand rituals and plan journeys across Bharat. Learn more at .

About Creative Nexus

Creative Nexus is a digital marketing and creative agency founded in 2016, with offices in Gurugram and Bengaluru, India. The agency offers SEO, AEO and GEO services, paid media, social media, video production and website development.

K. Prabhu

Rank Nexus

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RankNexus - Rank on Google & Get Found in ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude & Perplexity

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RankNexus Helps Spiritual Platform DevMarg Grow Its AI Search Visibility News Provided By Creative Nexus India October 12, 2026, 06:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry



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