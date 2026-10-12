AI Plus Nova 2 5G Price Under Rs 12,000: Here's What To Know About Its Camera And Battery

AI Plus Nova 2 5G is available on Flipkart for budget-conscious smartphone buyers. Explore its reported 50MP camera, 6000mAh battery, pricing and key features before considering this 5G phone under ₹12,000.

E-commerce giant Flipkart is currently buzzing with festive sales and crazy discounts. The AI+ brand just dropped its new AI+ Nova 2 5G model for buyers who want a super 5G smartphone on a tight budget.

The company originally priced this phone at Rs 13,999, but you can grab it for just Rs 11,999 using bank offers during the sale. Tech lovers are showing huge interest as they get high-speed 5G internet access for under Rs 12,000.

The camera setup stands out as the main highlight of this smartphone. The brand provides a 50MP primary camera on the back. You can capture everyday photos and videos with great clarity and detailing. This lens works perfectly for shooting nature views and fun moments with friends.

The company also includes an 8MP front camera for selfies and video calls. This camera setup easily meets the needs of regular social media users and reel creators.

AI+ company made no compromises with the phone screen. They packed a large 6.745-inch HD+ V-notch display into this device. You will enjoy a colorful experience while watching movies and YouTube videos on this 720 x 1600 pixels resolution screen.

The 120Hz refresh rate support acts as a major plus point. The screen works incredibly fast and smooth when you play games or scroll through social media apps. Getting a 120Hz display in this price range is truly a great deal.

The brand uses a Unisoc T8200 octa-core processor to ensure smooth performance. This chipset runs at a 2.3 GHz clock speed. The phone easily handles daily tasks like using Instagram, chatting on WhatsApp, watching videos, and normal gaming.

This device runs on the Android 16 operating system. Buyers can choose between 4GB and 6GB RAM options, along with 64GB and 128GB internal storage variants. You also get a dedicated MicroSD card slot to expand the storage up to a massive 1TB.

A massive 6000mAh lithium polymer battery makes this phone even more special. You can happily use the device all day on a single charge. The retail box includes a 10W charger, a Type-C data cable, a TPU case, and a screen protector film.

The phone comes with an IP64 rating for water and dust resistance. You can buy it in Pink, Green, Purple, Blue, and Black colors. The brand also packed connectivity features like a side fingerprint sensor, dual SIM support, a 3.5mm audio jack, and Bluetooth v5.0. The AI+ Nova 2 5G is the best option for buyers who want maximum features in a budget 5G phone.